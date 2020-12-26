Patty Jenkins Reveals WB Demanded To Change The Original Ending Of 'Wonder Woman'

In a recent interview with IGN, director Patty Jenkins revealed that Warner Bros. made her change the Wonder Woman ending scene of the original film. Patty spoke to Joshua Yehl of IGN during her Wonder Woman 1984’s press tour. She opened up about the decision to make the film’s finale more ‘personal and intimate’ opposing to the original film’s ‘epic battle and a lot of visual effects’ was a conscious choice.

Patty Jenkins loved the new ending of Wonder Woman 1984

Patty said that the original end of the first movie was smaller, but the studio made her change it last minute. She explained that such last-minute changes have always been a bummer and that’s one thing people talk about because she agreed. She ended up loving the new ending.

The director didn’t detail what the original ending would have entailed, but she looked for something which was more pared-down and character-based. She further added that she loved that they had visual effects for the big battle and that had a blast executing. Patty was satisfied with it and revealed that it was fun.

Wonder Woman 1984 Release Date

Wonder Woman 1984 is the sequel to Wonder Woman released in 2017 and the ninth instalment in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU). The film is released theatrically on December 25, 2020, and can also be streamed digitally on HBO Max. The movie is written by Geoff Johns and David Callaham which is based on a story by Johns and Jenkins. Wonder Woman 1984 features Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig, Pedro Pascal, Robin Wright and Connie Nielsen. The plot of the movie is set in 1984 during the Cold War and it follows the life of Diana (Gal Gadot) and her past love Steve Trevor, who dies in the first installment during an epic battle.

Gal Gadot in Wonder Woman praised for her performance

Wonder Woman has its set pieces in comparison to other superhero movies. It is largely character-driven and leans into the emotional moments than only trying to win over the audience. The new sequel has received positive reviews from the critics as well as the audience. It is highly praised for its escapist qualities, music, Gal Gadot’s performance and Patty’s direction. However, few critics found the movie ‘overindulgent and cliché.

