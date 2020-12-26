Can Wonder Woman Fly? Know How Diana's Flying Originates From 1958's 'Wonder Woman' Comic

The recently released superhero film Wonder Woman 1984 has many surprises in store for Diana and for the audience. The Amazonian princess which is played by Gal Gadot fights the powerful oil tycoon Maxwell Lord, and a half-human, half-wildcat supervillain Cheetah. In the film, Diana can be seen taking big leaps in the sky and rushes to stop Maxwell and Cheetah.

Can Wonder Woman Fly in comics?

In the film, Wonder Woman comes out of her hiding to save the world from the two supervillains which are played by Pedro Pascal and Kristen Wiig. Diana is seen flying in the sky while rushing to save the world. At first, the Amazonian princess takes big leaps high in the sky which proves inefficient in covering long distances.

During this time, Diana recalls her conversation with her beau Steve Trevor (played by Chris Pine) when he described how the expertly designed airplane flies through the air. Steve earlier told her about the secret of flying, that it’s all air and knowing how to ride the currents will propel you forward. Thinking about her beau, Diana learns to ride the air and effectively gives herself the power of flight. Gradually, she learns to master her own way of flying in time.

Wonder Woman flying originates from the comic book?

Diana’s inimitable way of flying was instigated in Wonder Woman Volume two published in 1958 in Washington DC. The issue was confusing for the comic reader at that point, as they wondered if the Wonder Woman series took place on Earth-One or Earth-Two. The volume reboots Wonder Woman’s origin story and takes her away from World War II. It tells the new version of her introduction with her beloved beau Steve Trevor.

In the new story, Steve Trevor flies to Paradise Island, which is apparently the home of the Amazonians. Diana rushes to save Steve when his plane explodes. She pushes herself into the sky and fails to gain momentum. She fails to reach him.

That’s when the narrator of the comic story read, “Like a graceful winged being, Wonder Woman rides the ascending current of air with astonishing balance… With dazzling agility, Wonder Woman updrafts…. And downdrafts…” Wonder Woman saves Steve Trevor and the plot continues.

