How Did Cheetah Get Her Powers In 'Wonder Woman 1984' & How Is It Different In The Comics?

Wonder Woman 1984 made it to theatres yesterday on December 25, 2020, after fans had to wait for it a long time. However, this time Diana who has reappeared from her hiding doesn’t only have Maxwell Lord but Cheetah too. Read further ahead to find out how Cheetah got her powers in the recently released superhero flick.

How did Cheetah get her powers in Wonder Woman 1984?

*Wonder Woman 1984 Spoiler Ahead*

In the new Wonder Woman movie, Diana Prince isn’t standing against one but two enemies. One of them is Pedro Pascal’s Maxwell Lord while the other one is one of her most dangerous archenemies, Cheetah. Cheetah is being portrayed by Kristen Wiig and the character sees some crucial changes on how she got her powers which is different to that in the comics.

The new instalment sees Diana Prince aka Wonder Women coming out of hiding in order to fight off Maxwell Lord. Lord is an unsuccessful oil entrepreneur who gets together with Dr Barbara Ann Minerva who is an archaeologist turned into a half-human, half-wildcat killer named Cheetah. Her character which was initially a little awkward turns into a charmer.

Cheetah’s transformation was led by a powerful historical object, the Dreamstone which is said to fulfil wishes of those who touch it with a wish in mind. Barbara who had adored Diana for a long time wished to become like Diana. The Dreamstone took this literally and ended up turning Barbara into an energetic Amazonian warrior.

Further, when Maxwell wishes to the Dreamstone to give him all its powers and gets them, this leads to Barbara getting another wish. This time Barbara wishes to turn into a hunter who has powers that are ‘something never seen before’. Maxwell grants her this wish and thus, she turns into Cheetah. Cheetah will be seen as one of the franchise’s most destructive villain. The character’s story is quite different to that in the comics. And now you know how it is.

