Patty Jenkins Says 'Wonder Woman 3' Will 'probably' Be Her Last Venture With The Character

Patty Jenkins helmed Wonder Woman in 2017 as her first superhero film. She has also directed its upcoming sequel, Wonder Woman 1984 starring Gal Gadot as the lead. Now the filmmaker said that if a third instalment is made, it could be her last Wonder Woman movie. Read to know more.

WW84 sequel could be Patty Jenkins last venture with the character

In a recent interview with an entertainment portal, Patty Jenkins revealed her future plans with the Wonder Woman film series. She said that Wonder Woman 1984 gave her a chance to do a lot of things that she could not accommodate in the first movie. The filmmaker stated that she was “so happy” to tell the Wonder Woman origin story. She mentioned that it was almost the character’s birth, but they really have not seen what she is capable of. Jenkins noted that it is exciting for her to show Diana Prince at the peak of her strength. But it is also very important that the superhero fights an internal struggle; she is a Goddess and tries to help humanity, she asserted.

Patty Jenkins added that Wonder Woman is not only someone who fights evil, but she also tries to show bad people how to improve. She stated that it is an interesting dilemma. The filmmaker revealed that the next one, which is Wonder Woman 3, will probably be her last Wonder Woman movie, so she has to put everything she wants to show there. She noted that they have to think carefully for the third instalment.

If Wonder Woman 3 is in development and Patty Jenkins returns as the director, it will complete the trilogy of the character and the filmmaker’s work with her. Not many directors have got the opportunity to complete a trilogy with the superhero character they made an origin film with. For instance, Jon Favreau helmed two Iron Man movies, but could not direct the third. Acclaimed filmmaker Christopher Nolan is the most notable one to complete his Batman trilogy, which received praises from the audiences and was a success at the box office.

In an earlier interview with a daily, Patty Jenkins disclosed her plans for the third instalment. She said that she has “pretty clear plans” for Wonder Woman 3. She stated that whether she would direct it or not, she sees how her arc should end in her incarnation of Wonder Woman. Jenkins noted that she has “great passion” for that.

Wonder Woman 1984 stars Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig, Pedro Pascal along with Connie Nielsen and Robin Wright. The film will show Diana Prince against Maxwell Lord and Cheetah. The release date of the movie has been pushed ahead for a number of time. Wonder Woman 1984 is currently scheduled to hit the theatres on October 2, 2020.

