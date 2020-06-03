Patty Jenkins Dropped Out Of 'Thor 2' As Marvel Studios Wanted 'full Control'

Patty Jenkins has received appreciation for her directorial work in DC superhero film Wonder Woman (2017) and her next work is its sequel, Wonder Woman 1984. However, Jenkins was first hired to helm Marvel film Thor: The Dark World (2013) as her first superhero venture but dropped out of the project due to creative control. Read to know what transpired-

Why Patty Jenkins dropped out of 'Thor 2'?

In an interview with a daily, Patty Jenkins revealed why she opted-out as a director from Thor sequel. She said that she really likes the people who work at Marvel Studios, but they want full control over their movies. She stated that the director is under control and it can happen. Furthermore, the decision by the studios shows immediately if a director can or cannot impose his/her vision. Jenkins added that when this is the case, she gets the impression that those people are doing a different job than her. But with Wonder Woman 1984, she thinks she did exactly what she wanted. She mentioned that everything a superhero movie needs comes naturally to her. She loves shooting great action scenes against great sets and really enjoys it.

After Patty Jenkins stepped out of the project, Alan Taylor was called in as the director. The movie starring Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston, Natalie Portman, Idris Elba, Anthony Hopkins and others faced criticism for its story, villain and pacing. Thor: The Dark World is considered as one of the weakest films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Taylor mentioned in an interview that his experience with Marvel Studios was “particularly wrenching,” stating that the control was taken from him post-production.

Patty Jenkins also disclosed that she was in talks to make a Justice League movie, but refused the project as there were “too many characters” to deal with. She said that she loves comics, but have come to superheroes through films. There is this desire in her to emulate compared to the movies she saw as a child. A certain spirit that reigned in those times. She stated, she does not know if it is relevant when she shoot. Jenkins noted that the point is, unlike other directors, she does not really care about shared universes, continuity, and that kind of detail. The filmmaker revealed that she has been contacted to make a Justice League movie in the past, and it does not connect to her. Too many characters, she concluded.

Justice League was released in 2017, directed by Zack Snyder, who left the project due to personal issue and it was then completed by Joss Whedon. The movie opened up to mixed reviews and faced backlash for its plot, writing, score, pacing, villain and computer-generated imagery. Now a new Zack Snyder’s Justice League cut will be released in 2021.

