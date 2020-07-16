'Wonder Woman 1984' Tie-in Comic Book By DC To Release Ahead Of The Film

Wonder Woman 1984 is an upcoming superhero film in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU). Directed by Patty Jenkins, it stars Gal Gadot as she reprises her role of Diana Prince / Wonder Woman in the DCEU. Ahead of the release of Wonder Woman sequel in October, the makers have announced a special comic book that would have a tie-in issue with the movie.

Wonder Woman 1984 tie-in comic book by DC

DC has planned on releasing a single-issue-tie-in comic to Wonder Woman 1984 film. Titled as Wonder Woman 1984 #1, the comic will consist of two storylines. One will be connected to the movie and the other will be unrelated to it. The makers have decided to publish the comic before the movie hits the theatres.

The first story will be tied directly to the upcoming movie. It is co-written by Louise Simonson and Anna Obropta, who also serve as associate producers on WW84. Bret Blevins has done the art. The story is said to show a hostage situation at the Smithsonian Museum of Natural History. DC even developed preview pages for the story. Barbara Minerva can also be seen in a preview page. Check it out below.

Source: dccomics.com / Wonder Woman 1984 #1

The second story is said to be unrelated with Wonder Woman 1984 film. It is penned down by Steve Paugh with art by Marguerite Sauvage. The story will take place in the 80s and show Wonder Woman teaming up with Steve Trevor to bring back Diana’s Lasso of Truth from a supervillain. The cover art for the tie-in issue is illustrated by Nicola Scott, who also did pencil work on Wonder Woman: Year One by Greg Rucka. Check out his art below.

Source: dccomic.com / Cover Art of DC’s Wonder Woman 1984 #1 by Nicola Scott

Wonder Woman 1984 #1 is slated to release first in the United States of America. It will be out in Walmart stores on September 20, 2020. Later the comic book will be available at all working comic book stores and digital outlets on September 29, 2020.

About Wonder Woman 1984

Wonder Woman 1984 stars Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig, Pedro Pascal, Robin Wright, and Connie Nielsen. It is set during the cold war in 1984 and follows Diana Prince as she stands against Maxwell Lord and Cheetah. The movie is scheduled to release on October 2, 2020.

