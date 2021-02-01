'Wrong Turn' 2021 Spoilers: Is The New Installment As Scary As Its 2003 Version?

Wrong Turn 7: The Foundation, is a 2021 slasher movie and the 7th installation and reboot of the popular franchise. The franchise has earned its own unique fanbase and has earned for pushing the envelope for mainstream violence movies. Slasher movies have dominated the cinema with several memorable hits for fans. Now that Hollywood has evidently been more open to exploring diverse genres, can fans expect the same reception today for Wrong Turn 2021?

Wrong Turn 2021 Spoilers: What happens in the movie?

Fans all over the world were excited to hear the news of Wrong Turn returning, many were soon left disappointed when they realised that it's a reboot and that the original cast wasn't going to return with it. It's safe to say that Wrong Turn got off on a wrong foot with fans as its trailer was quick to be dismissed and wasn't received well. But now with the movie release and a relatively better reception from critics, will fans find the movie worth their time after all?

Just like the original setting, Wrong Turn 2021 follows six young hikers on their way to make a series of bad decisions. They decide to take a detour into the Lion's Den. This batch includes Jen (Charlotte Vega), Darius (Adain Bradley), Venable (Bill Sage), Milla D'Angelo (Emma Dumont) among several others.

The West Virginian inbred cannibals, as seen in the previous instalments, were replaced by another antagonist group altogether. This time, the movie introduced viewers to The Foundation, a pre-Civil War era group of settlers who made their own community in the mountains, fearing that their country was on the verge of collapse. Fans need not worry because the movie is no short of excruciating gruesome events. The only concern we have is that while the other instalments focused on the gutsy action and high concept horror, the newest Wrong Turn tries to tackle socio-political issues along with it.

Prior to making their way into the mountains, the group of hikers were warned by locals about the mysterious town not to be entered. Along the way, the group encounter various skillfully crafted traps that leave many injured. Soon enough, they discover the secret community and are left with sticks and stones to survive their way out of the hell-ish town. Since brutality on-screen is slowly becoming extinct in the cinemas, Wrong Turn seems like the only hope for horror fans to relive the 90s.

