Where To Watch 'Wrong Turn' 2021? Detailed List Of Sites Streaming The Movie Franchise

Wrong Turn 2021 is a horror film that tells the story of a group of friends who go on a hike on the Appalachian Trail. They are hunted by the Foundation, a group of people who have lived in the mountains for several years who have become very hostile towards outsiders. This film was directed by Mike P. Nelson and was written by Alan McElroy. It is the seventh film in the Wrong Turn series.

Also read: Where To Watch 'Dear Frank' Movie? Is It Streaming On Netflix?

The cast of the film Wrong Turn 2021 includes Charlotte Vega, Emma Dumont, Adain Bradley, Dylan Mc Tee, Daisy Head, Matthew Modine, and Bill sage. The film is an international project co-produced by the United States, Canada, and Germany. Audiences who have watched the earlier films in this franchise often look for where to watch Wrong Turn 2021. Read this article to know the sites where Wrong Turn 2021 is streaming.

Also read: Varun Tej Konidela Announces Release Date Of 'F3', Promises The Movie To Be 'mad Fun'

Where to watch Wrong Turn 2021?

According to a report published in Decider.com, Wrong Turn 2021 is not available for streaming. Lionsgate, however, has announced that Wrong Turn 2021 full movie will be available on Blu-Ray and on-demand from February 23. The seventh film in the franchise was earlier scheduled to release in 2020 but due to the pandemic, the release was shifted to 2021. Wrong Turn 2021 full movie distributor Saban Films announced that the film will debut in the cinema halls for one night on January 26, 2021. As a result, many audiences could not watch the film. Now that the film is going towards VOD, Wrong Turn 2021 watch online facilities will be available to audiences.

Also read: Where To Watch 'Redo Of Healer' Anime Series? Is It Available On Netflix?

Before Wrong Turn 2021 is made available online, viewers can watch the first six films of the franchise again. They are available for purchase or on rent on iTunes, Amazon, and other digital service platforms. Netflix, however, does not have any of the Wrong Turn films streaming on the site as of now.

Also read: Blackpink's 'The Show': When And Where To Watch The Live Concert?

The film Wrong Turn 2021 received a high rating of 8.3 out of 10 on IMDB. The audiences loved this horror film for the great action and the realistic gore and blood showed in the different scenes of the film. The story, as well as the direction, is also effective in giving the audiences the scares and the jumps at the right places during the runtime of the film.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.