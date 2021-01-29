Ethan Hawke Joins The Cast Of Scott Derrickson's Upcoming Horror Film 'Black Phone'

Hollywood actor Ethan Hawke is all set to join the cast of Scott Derrickson’s Black Phone. According to Variety, the movie will be based on a short story written by Joe Hill. The movie will be produced by Blumhouse Productions. Read further to know more details about the movie.

Ethan Hawke joins 'Black Phone'

The movie is a big-screen adaption of a short story by Joe Hill. Although the production hasn't released any details about the Black Phone plot. As per Variety, the previous reports talked about the plot being about a kidnapped boy, who receives a call from a dead person through a disconnected phone. Along with Scott, his frequent collaborator Robert Cargill has adapted the short story. The duo will produce the film along with Blumhouse founder Jason Blum. The author Joe Hill will be the executive producer of the film. Black Phone cast hasn't been revealed yet but the movie will go on floors next month in North Carolina, as per The Deadline.

Scott has directed various horror movies like Sinister and The Exorcism of Emily Rose. He was supposed to direct Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness which is supposed to be the sequel of Doctor Strange starring Benedict Cumberbatch. Scott left the production in 2020 due to creative difference, as per Variety.

On the work front

Ethan Hawke has been a part of Blumhouse productions movies like The Purge and TV series The Good Lord Bird. The actor made his TV debut with the series and also executive produced and co-wrote the series based on James McBride’s National Book Award-winning novel. The series includes 7 episodes and revolved around John Brown who was an abolitionist.

On the work front, Ethan will be seen with Nicole Kidman and Alexander Skarsgard in the movie The Northman. The movie is directed by Robert Egger. Other than this, he will be seen in Abel Ferrara’s upcoming film Zeros and Ones. He will also make a comic and superhero debut with Marvel's Moon Knight where he will play the role of an antagonist. The series features Oscar Isaac in the titular lead superhero character as Marc Spector.

