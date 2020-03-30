Coronavirus Pandemic: F1's Mercedes Teams Up With UCL To Make Breathing Aid For COVID-19

The coronavirus pandemic has seen all major sporting events across the globe suspended or cancelled as a precautionary measure to restrict the spread of the deadly virus. Cases of COVID-19 are increasing with each passing hour in the UK, and the country has already been forced into a 21-day coronavirus lockdown to further prevent the spread of the virus. F1 team Mercedes have stepped up during the coronavirus pandemic and have worked with engineers at the University College London and clinicians at University College London Hospital (UCLH) to modify and refine a device that bridges the gap between an oxygen mask and the need for full ventilation.

Coronavirus pandemic: F1 team Mercedes produce breathing aid for people suffering from coronavirus

F1 team Mercedes have joined hands with engineers and clinicians at the University College London in a bid to help patients affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Mercedes, with help from engineers at the University College and clinicians at the UCLH, have developed Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) devices, which deliver oxygen to the lungs without the need of a ventilator. The CPAP devices are already used in hospitals but are in short supply with China and Italy also using them to help COVID-19 patients. UCLH said the adjusted devices have been advocated for use in Britain and that 100 of them are being sent to its hospital for clinical trials amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

A breathing aid developed by #F1 engineers at @MercedesAMGF1 and @UCL has now been approved for use by @NHSuk in the battle against coronavirushttps://t.co/SU7g1U6FZf — Formula 1 (@F1) March 30, 2020

Coronavirus pandemic: UCL professor believes Mercedes F1 reduced the process from 'years to a matter of days'

Tim Baker, a professor at UCL's department of mechanical engineering said that clinicians called on the services of Mercedes F1 to reduce the process of making a CPAP from years to a matter of days. The adapted device took less than 100 hours to develop since the initial meeting and Mercedes MD Andy Cowell said that they were proud to put their services to the service of UCL.

The CPAP machines function by launching a mix of oxygen and air into the mouth and nose at a constant rate, helping to raise the amount of oxygen entering the lungs. They are used routinely by Britain's National Health Service (NHS) but are in short supply currently. However, If trials go well, up to 1,000 of the CPAP machines could be produced per day by Mercedes-AMG-HPP, beginning in a week's time.

