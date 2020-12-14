Yahya Abdul-Mateen II To Star In Michael Bay's 'Ambulance' With Jake Gyllenhaal

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II has garnered much appreciation with many of his performances. His act in Watchmen earned him his first Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie. Now the actor is all set to feature in an action-thriller film.

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II joins Jake Gyllenhaal in Michael Bay’s thriller Ambulance

The Hollywood Reporter broke the news that Yahya Abdul-Mateen II will star opposite Jake Gyllenhaal as he joins Ambulance cast. The plot shows two brothers, on the run from the police, who steals an ambulance not knowing it already carried a female paramedic and a patient who is in critical condition.

The script was rewritten which gave director Michael Bay a broader area and leading them to have Abdul-Mateen II. The actor has a free schedule as his DC Extended Universe (DCEU) movie Aquaman 2 has been delayed by several months next year. Eiza González (Baby Driver, The Fast and the Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw) will be playing the role of the paramedic. More actors will be added to the Ambulance cast.

Michael Bay is fast-tracking the project with plans to start shooting in January 2021. Universal Pictures will be distributing the movie worldwide. It is based on an original 2005 Danish film, Ambulance bankrolled by Nordisk Film Productions. The original script is penned by Chuck creator Chris Fedak.

It is reported that the film will be more like action thrillers of the '90s like Speed and Michael Bay’s Bad Boys. The script has been in high demand for years, but the makers were never able to lock down a director before Bay got his hands on it and instantly fell in love with the story. It will be produced by James Vanderbilt, Bradley Fischer, and Will Sherak.

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II was recently seen in Aaron Sorkin’s true-life drama Netflix film, The Trail of Chicago 7, which received positive reviews. He will next appear in the supernatural slasher movie Candyman by Nia DaCosta. The actor also has much-awaited The Matrix 4 starring Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Ann Moss, Jada Pinkett Smith, Lambert Wilson, Daniel Bernhardt, and others. Abdul-Mateen II will feature in Mad Max: Fury Road spinoff project, Furiosa, with Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth.

