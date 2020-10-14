Chris Hemsworth Boards Spin Off ‘Furiosa' With Anya Taylor-Joy, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II

Released in 2015, Mad Max: Fury Road received many appreciations from the audiences. One of the characters from the film, Furiosa, caught attention of the viewers. A spinoff project headlining Furiosa was said to be in development. Now the lead cast of the movie is revealed.

Anya Taylor-Joy as Furiosa with Chris Hemsworth, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II

Split actor Anya Taylor-Joy is all set to play the titular role in Furiosa, a spinoff to George Miller’s multi-Oscar winning blockbuster Mad Max: Fury Road, reported Deadline. The project also cast Chris Hemsworth and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II. Miller will direct, co-write and produce the spinoff movie with his long-time partner Doug Mitchell. It will be bankrolled by Miller’s own Australian-based Kennedy Miller Mitcher banner along with Warner Bros. Picture.

The script is penned by George Miller and his Mad Max: Fury Road co-writer Nico Lathouris. Miller’s behind-the-scenes creative team includes production designer Colin Gibson, editor Margaret Sixel, sound mixer Ben Osmo, and makeup designer Lesley Vanderwalt, each of whom won an Oscar for their work on Fury Road. It also has first assistant director PJ Voeten and second units director and stunt coordinator Guy Norris.

Furiosa was essayed by Charlize Theron in Mad Max: Fury Road. She was a war captain under Immortan Joe, played by Hugh Keays-Byrne, but turns against him in order to free “The Five Wives,” from Joe. She plays a major role in saving Max Rockatansky, portrayed by Tom Hardy.

It is said that George Miller was eager to cast Charlize Theron in Furiosa. He considered de-ageing technology but then decide against bringing back the 44-year-old Oscar-winning actor. The spinoff will show a younger Furiosa, possibility in her 20s, and her original before her appearance in the post-apocalyptic film. Anya Taylor-Joy will lead the prequel as young Furiosa.

Chris Hemsworth will soon start shooting for Thor: Love and Thunder, returning to his God of Thunder character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). His last appearance was on Netflix original film Extraction, which gained many praises from the audiences and a sequel is in development. Hemsworth has also joined another Netflix film titled as Spiderhead.

Anya Taylor-Joy caught much attention with her debut performance in The Witch (2015). She has appeared in movies like Morgan, Split, Glass, The New Mutants and more. Her upcoming project includes Last Night in Soho and The Northman.

The recent Emmy-award winner Yahya Abdul-Mateen II has portrayed famous DC Comics character, David Kane / Black Manta in Aquaman. He has been seen in films like Baywatch, The Greatest Showman, Us, First Match and others. Abdul-Mateen II's next ventures include The Trial of the Chicago 7, Candyman and the much-anticipated The Matrix 4.

Promo Image Source: chrishemsworthly, anyataylorjoy And yahya Instagram

