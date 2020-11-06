'The Matrix 4' Star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Explains Filming During COVID-19 Pandemic

The Matrix 4 is an upcoming science-fiction film. It is currently under filming in Berlin, Germany, where the crew is said to be following the COVID-19 safety guidelines provided by the authorities. Now Yahya Abdul-Mateen II who is joining the franchise with the project opened up about the latest shooting process.

The Matrix 4 star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II on how they are filming during pandemic

In a recent interview with EW, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II shared his experience of filming The Matrix 4 during coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic. He said there is nothing that can be compared. The actor stated that they are making something really cool on The Matrix 4 that he thinks a lot of people will be excited about. He mentioned that they are doing it in the same way that everyone else in the world hopefully is. They are trying to be safe and respectful.

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II explained that their artistry right now is actually community building. He asserted that it is sort of the thing that is keeping them strong, keeping them together while a lot of are away from home. So, they get to say, 'Hey, I’m going to get up and go to work and I’m going to do my art and build community at the same time.' The Emmy-award winner stated that it is not really the theme of how they are making The Matrix 4, but it is also the theme of how he is personally getting through these “crazy pandemic days,” he added.

The Matrix 4's production began in February 2020 in San Francisco but was halted in March 2020, due to the COVID-19 outbreak. It resumed filming in August 2020, becoming one of the first major Hollywood movies to re-commence work. Extensive protocols are said to be put in action by Warner Bros. Pictures. The filming is taking place in Berlin, Germany.

The Matrix 4 cast includes Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Jade Pinkett Smith and Lambert Wilson as they will reprise their roles from the previous films. The new cast reportedly includes Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Neil Patrick Harris, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Jessica Henwick, Jonathan Groff, Toby Onwumere, Max Riemelt, Eréndira Ibarra, Andrew Caldwell, Brian J. Smith, and Ellen Hollman in undisclosed characters. Lana Wachowski will return as the director. She helmed the trilogy with her sister, Lilly Wachowski. The Matrix 4 is scheduled to release on December 22, 2021.

