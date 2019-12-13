Year-Ender 2019: Hollywood Break Ups That Shook The Industry This Year

The year 2019 has had its fair share of ups and downs. While some of the greatest love affairs like that of Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello were confirmed this year, the year also had its fair share of breakups. There were some of the most heartbreaking endings of romances like that of Adele and her husband of seven years Simon Konecki and Ryan Seacrest and Shayna Taylor were also a part of the year. Here is a list of some of the most devastating split-ups of the year.

ALSO READ: Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes Silence Breakup Rumours In Style

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth

Miley and Liam tied the knot last year after dating for almost a decade. The could were inseparable for a year after their marriage. Liam also sent his wife as a stand-in for him when he could attend the premiere of his movie. However, the couple called it quits in August this year after a year of marriage. The two share many pet animals together, and they have decided to co-parent their furry children.

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor And Shahid Kapoor's Breakup Story

Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper

Numerous reports claiming that the couple’s relationship has been hanging by the threat did rounds for quite some time. However, a famous gossip website disclosed that the two have eventually called it quits. Bradley and Irina had been dating since 2015 and after four years of dating the two have amicably parted ways. The couple welcomed their daughter Lea De Seine in 2017 and are working on how to share custody amicably.

Emma Roberts and Evan Peters

The couple shared the screen space in the television show American Horror Story and the netizens claimed that they are the perfect couple. The duo had been engaged for seven years before they broke up in March. The news broke after Roberts was seen kissing Triple Frontier actor Garrett Hedlund in the spring. Needless to say that the netizens were heartbroken after the news was released. Peters is now dating Boy with Luv singer Halsey.

ALSO READ: Kartik Aaryan Reacts To Sara Ali Khan Breakup Rumours And Reports

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott

Makeup mogul Kylie Jenner broke up with her boyfriend Travis Scott after two years of dating. Rumours of them getting engaged soon made rounds before the two parted ways. Their break up was one of the least dramatic affairs, with both Kylie and Travis concentrating on themselves and their careers. Kylie and Travis share a one-year-old daughter Stormi, and the two will allegedly be co-parenting the toddler.

Camila Mendes a-nd Charles Melton

Riverdale stars Camila Mendes and Charles Melton started dating a year ago. The two however decided to part ways this year. It has been alleged that the couple parted ways back in the fall season, but the news of the two calling it quits only came to light this month. Camila and Charles had quite a serious affair, as she was seen visiting his family in South Korea. Their fans are heart-broken about the split.

ALSO READ: Did Zayn Malik, Gigi Hadid Break Up Again?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.