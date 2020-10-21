Yolanda Hadid Treats Fans To New Picture Of Gigi And Zayn Malik’s Baby ZiGi On Instagram

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid welcomed their first child in September 2020. Gigi gave birth to a baby girl in Pennsylvania and there are very few details unveiled so far about baby ZiGi. Fans don't even know what the new parents have named their child so far. Nonetheless, during Zyan and Gigi’s announcement of embracing parenthood, the happy dad and mom had taken to Instagram to treat their fans with a small glimpse of their baby. Taking a similar route, Gigi's mother Yolanda Hadid also shared a rare glimpse of Zigi baby on her Instagram page while showering the baby with so much love in her heartwarming caption. Fans flooded the photo with congratulations for Gigi and Zayn and comments about how cute baby ZiGi is.

While the couple shared an insight into their first date night since their daughter's birth, they've held back from sharing any more details about the newborn. Yolanda Hadid seems to be helping take care of the baby to give ZiGi time to have their first “date night” as new parents. Before this, the pair enjoyed some browned sage butter chicken piccata with mushroom pasta while Yolanda was having quality time with their baby. This didn't stop Gigi's mother from posting a sweet pic of the baby’s little hand, revealing she is loving life as a new grandma.

On October 18, Yolanda Hadid, a proud grandmother has taken to her Instagram account to gush over her daughter Gigi Hadid's baby girl, whom the model shares with Zayn Malik, with a new photo. She shared a picture of her one-month-old grandchild holding her hand on her Instagram. The photo didn’t feature ZiGi baby’s face, but she could be seen wearing a warm white fleece jacket with what seems to be a bear picture in the front. She wrote to her followers saying, "My heart is expending with so much love and joy for this little baby girl she is an angel sent to us from above" She continued by saying, “Thank you, Mommy & Daddy, for making me a Oma, I love every minute of it."

