Zayn Malik 'cannot Stop Smiling', Reveals Gigi Hadid As They Welcome Their Baby Daughter

Zayn Malik is extremely overjoyed after the birth of his daughter, reveals Gigi Hadid. According to a report by In Touch, Gigi Hadid mentioned that Zayn Malik is still in disbelief and cannot stop smiling over the birth of their daughter. Fans of the couple too were extremely happy for them and shared their wishes over social media.

A source told the portal that the two currently haven’t spoken of marriage as of yet. However, with the birth of their firstborn, the two might begin considering it. The source further continued to say that both Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid were never obsessed with having a big wedding. However, the two did wish to be husband and wife. The source further mentioned that as of now, they are focusing on enjoying the company of their little one and will decide on marriage later on.

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid became parents on September 23 and Gigi shared a picture of the child’s hand holding Zayn’s finger. The adorable picture was loved by several fans and followers who were excited for the couple. Several congratulatory wishes came pouring in from celebrity friends and various prominent personalities. Sharing the picture on Instagram, Zayn Malik wrote that their baby girl was finally here and that she was healthy and beautiful.

Further in the caption, he added that he was trying really hard to put his emotions into words. He then went on to mention that the love that he felt for his newborn daughter was beyond understanding. He then wrote that he was grateful to know her and was proud to call her his own. Closing the caption, Zayn Malik wrote that he was really thankful for the life that he would be sharing with her. Gigi also shared a picture of their firstborn and wrote that she was so in love with their baby and that their daughter had changed their world already. Fans poured in several congratulatory messages for the happy couple.

