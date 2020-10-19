Gigi Hadid And Zayn Malik’s Newborn Daughter Receive Adorable Gift From Tan France

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have been an all-time internet favourite couple and their fans never fail to prove it. The singer-model couple tore up the internet when Gigi Hadid announced the news of their pregnancy. Gigi gave birth to a healthy baby girl in September 2020, but the family has laid low in an attempt to keep their lives as private as possible. Recently, Gigi Hadid shared a photo of a set of cute onesies that her friend Tan France sent as a gift for their baby girl.

Tan France’s gift to Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik’s daughter

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik’s daughter has been sent a lot of beautiful gifts by friends and family of the couple ever since they became parents in September. Even though the couple has managed to keep things private about their child, for the most part, they do share tiny details about her occasionally. Lately, Gigi has been sharing photos of some adorable gifts that her daughter has been receiving and one of them was from her friend and ‘Queer Eye’ star Tan France.

Pic credit: Gigi Hadid's Instagram

On October 15, 2020, Gigi Hadid took to her Instagram to share a photo of what her friend had sent. In the now-deleted Instagram story, she showed off two cute outfits with ‘Zigi’s Girl’ embroidered on them. The supermodel posted a picture of the adorable set of onesies and added ‘omg @tanfrance love so much’ as a caption to it. ‘Zigi’ is a name popularly used by fans to refer to the singer-supermodel couple Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik.

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid’s baby girl

The former 'One Direction' singer and supermodel duo kept their pregnancy a secret for a long time before Gigi revealed the news publicly. The couple has not yet revealed their baby’s name to the world and seems to be opting for some privacy surrounding their lives since giving birth to her. Zayn and Gigi have reportedly been living in a farm in Pennsylvania with their newborn child and family. Although they seem to be enjoying their privacy, they have let their fans get small peeks into their lives with a newborn by posting photos on their social media about it.

The friendship of Tan France and Gigi Hadid

Tan France and Gigi Hadid are close friends and this sweet gesture by the supermodel’s friend made her very happy, to say the least. ‘Queer Eye’ star and an American fashion designer, Tan and Gigi have been close for a while now. The duo seemed to have developed a friendship soon after the cast of ‘Queer Eye’ shot to fame. Both of them have often been spotted hanging out with each other in real life and have been seen on each other’s Instagram posts.

Promo source: Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik and Tan France's Instagram

