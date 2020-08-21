YouTube Star Jake Paul Is Now Making A Music Video About The FBI Raid At His Mansion

The US law enforcement department had earlier raided YouTuber Jake Paul's mansion in August. Jake Paul would now be turning this recent FBI raid incident into a music video. For this, he has been sending out the casting calls. The casting calls are for men to play FBI agents as well as paparazzi for his new music video where he would enact the FBI raid that occurred at his mansion recently.

YouTuber Jake Paul to turn his FBI raid incident into a music video now

Jake's friend had earlier mentioned on his Instagram story that Jake is 'looking for girls' for a shoot recently. The video shoot will apparently take place in Calabasas, California. The FBI had raided his LA home suspecting any connection of the celebrity's involvement in the Arizona mall looting incident.

The Sun website reported that the video shoot will take place in Calabasas, California for which the hunt for males around the age of 24-53 is being sought now. It seems like Jake has decided to turn this situation to his YouTube content by using it as an inspiration for his music video.

ALSO READ| Eden The Doll & Friends Victims Of 'hate Crime'; Get Jumped By Man As They Wait For Cab

ALSO READ| YouTuber Creates Gun That Shoots Face Masks Onto People's Faces; Watch Video

All about Jake Paul FBI raid

In late May, Jake Paul was caught allegedly entering a Scottsdale, Arizona mall, after it was looted. The incident took place amidst the Black Lives Matter protests in Arizona. The Scottsdale police department had received hundreds of tips and videos identifying Jake Paul participating in the looting. Post then the FBI raid occurred.

ALSO READ| Former CIA Officer Arrested, Charged With Providing Classified Information To China

Jake Paul's YouTube video explaining his mansion's raid by FBI

A week after the FBI searched his Calabasas, California-based home, the YouTuber shared his feelings on the same with his fans and followers. In a video that has now been deleted, he said that he wants to clarify things and 'set the record straight'. The YouTuber said that there are several rumours out there but it has got nothing to do with him or his character. Paul, in the video, said that when he becomes aware that someone around him is into malicious activities, he 'cuts them off his life'. He further added that he does not put up with bad things and he does not like to surround himself with bad people.

ALSO READ| Mike Tyson Fires Warning To Roy Jones After Obliterating Training Mitts With 5-punch Combo

Promo Image courtesy: Jake Paul Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.