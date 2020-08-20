Mike Tyson Fires Warning To Roy Jones After Obliterating Training Mitts With 5-punch Combo

Boxing legend Mike Tyson is going all out in his preparation for his comeback bout against Roy Jones Jr. The 54-year-old is set to return to the boxing ring after 15 years, and by the look of it, Iron Mike is not going to stop with just one bout. In recent weeks, Tyson has started pushing himself in the gym in a bid to knock out Roy Jones on November 28.

Also Read | Chris Jericho Vows To Go After Mike Tyson After His Exhibition Bout Vs Roy Jones Jr

Mike Tyson training video

The Baddest Man on the Planet has been busy hyping his upcoming eight-round exhibition on social media. From sharing snippets of his training routines to openly calling out Jones, Iron Mike is making sure to gain a lot of traction for his much-anticipated boxing return. A video recently went viral on social media where Tyson can be seen practising his five-punch combination. Looking as sharp as ever, Tyson absolutely obliterated the training mitts worn by his coach Rafael Cordeiro.

Cordeiro has been training Tyson for months now and should be lauded for transforming an ageing Tyson into the beast he appears today.

Iron Mike Tyson unleashing a 5 punch combo pic.twitter.com/dqWvFKB1SB — Boxing King Media (@BoxingKingMedia) August 19, 2020

The exhibition bout was initially scheduled for September 12. However, it was later postponed to November 28, taking place in Carson, California at the Dignity Health Sports Park. Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr. will serve as the main card of the event also featuring a fight between YouTuber Jake Paul and former NBA player Nate Robinson.

Also Read | Mike Tyson Declares Himself "the Best Ever" As He Sweats It Out Ahead Of Roy Jones Fight

Speaking to TMZ Sport, Mike Tyson confirmed the date change saying it "will give more people the opportunity to see the biggest comeback in boxing history." Tyson made sure he issued a challenge for his opponent, stating "This temporary inconvenience will last longer than Roy Jones Jr. He better be ready, I’m coming full force.”

It was initially believed Roy Jones had given the green light to postpone the fight by two months. However, during a recent interview, Jones said he is unhappy with the fight being postponed as it forced him to cancel his other commitments. "I’ve had to cancel other stuff to be out here, it’s upset my calendar, I’ve got to change things," Jones told the Daily Mail.

Jones added he should be compensated for his cancelled commitments and that his lawyers are discussing the same with Tyson's team and the other parties involved. Jones even said he would be willing to walk away from Tyson's comeback fight if his team cannot come to an agreement.

Also Read | Roy Jones Jr Threatens To Withdraw From Bout With Mike Tyson After Delay Till November

Also Read | Mike Tyson Vs Roy Jones Jr To Be Postponed Until November 28

(Image Credits: Mike Tyson Instagram Handle)