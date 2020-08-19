Eden The Doll & Friends Victims Of 'hate Crime'; Get Jumped By Man As They Wait For Cab

Eden Estrad is a popular Youtuber whose video of herself getting robbed is creating a lot of buzz. The Youtuber is popular by the name Eden the Doll and she has over three hundred thousand followers on Instagram. The video of the attack has been doing the rounds on the internet lately. Read more to know about Eden the Doll.

Also Read | YouTuber MrBeast Eats ‘World’s Largest Pizza’ And Later Regrets The Challenge

Also Read | YouTuber Jake Paul's California Home Raided By FBI After Being Charged In Floyd Protests

Eden The Doll and 2 other trans influencers attacked and robbed on Hollywood Blvd last night. One of them was knocked out and laid unconscious on the street while others filmed and laughed at her.



âš ï¸ Warning: Video Contains Violence & Foul Language âš ï¸ pic.twitter.com/K7dVR4n2ro — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) August 18, 2020

Eden the Doll and her friends assaulted and robbed on Hollywood Boulevard

Eden the Doll recently revealed on her social media that she and her friends had been victims of a transphobic attack. All of this happened when the three transgender women were waiting for an Uber cab on Hollywood Boulevard. Eden the Doll was accompanied by her fellow influencers, Jaslene White Rose and Joslyn Flawless. They also claimed that a man took their cell phones, wallets and purses. The most shocking thing about the incident is that they claim that a large group of people were just recording them instead of helping or calling the police. In the video, some giggles can also be heard in the background that backs Eden’s words.

Eden also said that the man returned and knocked one of her friends unconscious. She shared a number of videos on her Instagram and wrote down her experience. She mentioned that they initially tried to get the phone back but his friends started throwing rocks at them. They even tried to run away but were chased down by the men. And aside from hitting her, the man even tried to rob Eden again but unfortunately, they were outnumbered. Currently, the YouTuber has managed to reveal the identity of the man who was behind the robbery. She has been updating her fans through her Instagram stories.

Image Source: Eden The Doll Instagram

Also Read | Young YouTuber's Struggle To Pronounce 'subscribe' Leaves Netizens Divided; Watch Video

A number of other fans also helped the YouTuber get hold of the man that robbed and hurt them by posting about the incident. A fan commented, “Seriously what the hell is wrong with people. I couldn't post the entire storyline so here is a summary. If see nothing wrong with the way these women were treated, you're apart of the problem. #TransLivesMatter Eden The Doll, Jaslene Rose White, and Joslyn Flawless”. Similarly, another fan commented, “I just watched the eden the doll video. This is why I don’t trust men, this is why I fear going out in public, this is why I hardly ever go out in makeup anymore, this is why I still wear men’s clothing. There’s no protect for queer and trans people”. Here are some fan reactions about the same.

there was men watching it all happen and did nothing but mock them, laugh and them, and record them as they begged for help and someone to call the ambulance. Their names are Joslyn, Jaslene, and Eden. Eden has the videos and full story on her Instagram highlights @/edenthedoll — ð¢ð›ðžð­ð­ðžâ· (@filterapline) August 19, 2020

there was 3 transwomen who were waiting for their uber in hollywood and guys started harassing them,robbing them, beating them and nobody was trying to help them.. there are videos bout it on here just search up edenthedoll its truly horrifying — charlee (@thewelmon) August 19, 2020

Am traumatized and feel sick to my stomach after seeing the video of Eden the Doll and 2 other trans women being robbed and brutally attacked. All of the perpetrators need to be behind bars asap. Yall say Black lives matter but yall dont know how to treat Black trans women — ð“¡ð“ªð“ªð“³ (@raajxo) August 19, 2020

Also Read | YouTuber Creates Gun That Shoots Face Masks Onto People's Faces; Watch Video

Also Read | YouTuber Jake Paul Slams Rumours As He Breaks Silence On FBI Investigation

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.