Zach Braff Shares Scrubs Throwback Pic & Asks 'Anybody Need A Doctor?', Netizens Reminisce

Hollywood actor Zach Braff is known for his portrayal as the quirky daydreaming protagonist 'J.D' in the hit medical comedy-drama series Scrubs which aired from 2001 to 2010. The show also featured actors Sarah Chalke, Donald Faison, Neil Flynn, Ken Jenkins, John C McGinley, and Judy Reyes in the lead role as the other doctors and a nurse at the fictional Sacred Heart Hospital. Actor Zach Braff made fans go down memory lane as he shared a sepia-toned throwback BTS picture of the main cast of Scrubs which he reportedly found as he was 'unpacking'. He captioned the post asking, "Anybody need a doctor?".

Zach Braff's character would often find himself in a daydream and when that happened, he would tilt his head back and to his left, blankly looking upwards. These comical sequences played out in his daydreams would often be of surreal scenarios and situations that have recently been mentioned or wondered about and often in an exaggerated manner.

Despite his quirks, J.D. was shown throughout the series to be a very skilled doctor. He has compassion for his patients and a lot of determination and enthusiasm for his job. The Twitter post shared by Zach Braff sent the netizens into a nostalgic trip as they shared their memories of the show.

The best medical show ever. Period. — Rodolfo Pigalarga (@RPigalarga) March 11, 2020

Omgggg I love this throwback 😍😍😍 — frankiedawn (@frankdawn28) March 12, 2020

Awww I miss my fave doctors — DB☮♥⚯͛ALLCAPS🌊🥁🇺🇸 (@DC4Hope) March 11, 2020

I love and miss you. Scrubs forever <3. — Raffaele Fiorillo (@Cinematic_RaFF0) March 11, 2020

I'm not much of a TV watcher but this series was great art. Y'all did good...a series with humor, heart, and unguarded humanity. Thank you for that. The world could use more art like that.... — Todd Phipps (@ToddTheB3Nut) March 11, 2020

