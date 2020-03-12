The Debate
Zach Braff Shares Scrubs Throwback Pic & Asks 'Anybody Need A Doctor?', Netizens Reminisce

Hollywood News

Hollywood actor Zach Braff, known for his role as the quirky doctor John Dorian or J.D. in the hit medical comedy-drama Scrubs, shared a BTS picture on Twitter.

Zach Braff

Hollywood actor Zach Braff is known for his portrayal as the quirky daydreaming protagonist 'J.D' in the hit medical comedy-drama series Scrubs which aired from 2001 to 2010. The show also featured actors Sarah Chalke, Donald Faison, Neil Flynn, Ken Jenkins, John C McGinley, and Judy Reyes in the lead role as the other doctors and a nurse at the fictional Sacred Heart Hospital. Actor Zach Braff made fans go down memory lane as he shared a sepia-toned throwback BTS picture of the main cast of Scrubs which he reportedly found as he was 'unpacking'. He captioned the post asking, "Anybody need a doctor?".

Have a look:

Read | Ellen Pompeo aka Dr Meredith Grey's best moments in 'Grey's Anatomy'

Zach Braff's character would often find himself in a daydream and when that happened, he would tilt his head back and to his left, blankly looking upwards. These comical sequences played out in his daydreams would often be of surreal scenarios and situations that have recently been mentioned or wondered about and often in an exaggerated manner. 

Despite his quirks, J.D. was shown throughout the series to be a very skilled doctor. He has compassion for his patients and a lot of determination and enthusiasm for his job. The Twitter post shared by Zach Braff sent the netizens into a nostalgic trip as they shared their memories of the show.

Take a look:

 

 

Read | Teacher wears organ bodysuit to teach anatomy, netizens impressed

 

Read | 'Grey's Anatomy' concludes Alex Karev's character, fans express displeasure

 

 

Read | First Look Of Anupam Kher In Medical Drama 'New Amsterdam'

 

 

