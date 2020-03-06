'Grey's Anatomy' Concludes Alex Karev's Character, Fans Express Displeasure

Grey's Anatomy is a popular American television show that revolves around the lives of doctors and the intricacies of the profession. The show has been popular since it started, with a massive fan following all over the globe. The series features several characters and each one of them has their individual stories that grip the audiences. Similarly, the show featured Justin Chambers as Alex Kare made his final show appearance in the show. Read more to know about Alex Kare from the famous drama series, Grey’s Anatomy.

Justin Chambers concludes his journey as Alex Karev

The fans of Grey’s Anatomy have been extremely shaken by Alex’s recent voice over in the episode. Actor Justin Chambers made a voice cameo to wrap up his character, Alex Karev, by revealing he re-connected with his ex-wife Izzie which is played by Katherine Heigl. According to the series’ storyline, Alex was returning home to Iowa in order to take care of his mother, leaving his wife Jo behind. Karev never returned to Seattle but surely sent letters to his wife Jo, Meredith Grey, Richard Webber and Miranda Bailey. A number of fans have taken to their social media to share their views about the show. Here are some fan reviews about Grey’s Anatomy.

Fan Reactions

R.I.P. Alex Karev (c. 1978-2020)



Husband, Son, Brother.



Survived by his wife, Jo Wilson, and best friend, Meredith Grey. #GreysAnatomy pic.twitter.com/ffREqzAuY1 — ᴍᴀᴅs 𓃰 (@sasscatalog) March 6, 2020

Just ignoring the end that they gave to Alex Karev. It’s so unfair. Years and years of developing for nothing. He would never leave Jo or Meredith like this. That’s not the Karev that I used to know. #GreysAnatomy pic.twitter.com/3GOnJjlIbO — best of grey’s (@greyarchive) March 6, 2020

I am gonna pretend Alex Karev is dead and DID NOT abandon his entire family for Izzie Stevens.

#GreysAnatomy pic.twitter.com/ifJ9bJaZdS — ardentdreamer08 (@ardentdreamer08) March 6, 2020

Remember when Shonda said she had to kill Derek because he would never leave his wife? But Alex can leave his wife with a letter for the woman who left him with a letter #GreysAnatomy pic.twitter.com/dCoWxRgpW7 — Laurene ⭐️⭐️ (@Laurene__o_O) March 6, 2020

When you pray they won’t kill off Alex Karev and they don’t but the way they do write him off makes you wish they had just killed him #GreysAnatomy pic.twitter.com/FipmEtCZVd — Ashleigh 🖤🌈 (@AshDeeAnn) March 6, 2020

