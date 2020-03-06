The Debate
'Grey's Anatomy' Concludes Alex Karev's Character, Fans Express Displeasure

Rest of the World

Grey's Anatomy has managed to be one of the most fan followed show throughout the world. Read more to know about Alex Karev and what exactly happened to him.

Written By Sahil Mirani | Mumbai | Updated On:
Grey's Anatomy

Grey's Anatomy is a popular American television show that revolves around the lives of doctors and the intricacies of the profession. The show has been popular since it started, with a massive fan following all over the globe. The series features several characters and each one of them has their individual stories that grip the audiences. Similarly, the show featured Justin Chambers as Alex Kare made his final show appearance in the show. Read more to know about Alex Kare from the famous drama series, Grey’s Anatomy

Justin Chambers concludes his journey as Alex Karev 

The fans of Grey’s Anatomy have been extremely shaken by Alex’s recent voice over in the episode. Actor Justin Chambers made a voice cameo to wrap up his character, Alex Karev, by revealing he re-connected with his ex-wife Izzie which is played by Katherine Heigl. According to the series’ storyline, Alex was returning home to Iowa in order to take care of his mother, leaving his wife Jo behind. Karev never returned to Seattle but surely sent letters to his wife Jo, Meredith Grey, Richard Webber and Miranda Bailey. A number of fans have taken to their social media to share their views about the show. Here are some fan reviews about Grey’s Anatomy.

Fan Reactions

