Teacher Wears Organ Bodysuit To Teach Anatomy, Netizens Impressed

In a bizarre incident, a teacher wore an organ bodysuit to a classroom in Spain. The move which freaked out most of her students aimed at teaching them the actual location of body organs. The suit virtually showed the exact location, where each organ is situated in the body to help her students learn.

'Volcano of ideas'

Verónica Duque, a middle school teacher in Valladolid, wore the unique attire for her eight and nine-year-old students. Her husband Michael, recently took to Twitter to share her pictures. In the caption, he wrote that he was proud to have her in his life, adding that she was a volcano of ideas. He also revealed that she explained the human body to her kids in an original way and the kids were freaked out.

Muy orgulloso de este volcán de ideas que tengo la suerte de tener como mujer😊😊

Hoy ha explicado el cuerpo humano a sus alumnos de una manera muy original👍🏻

Y los niños flipando🤣🤣

Grande Verónica!!!👏🏻👏🏻😍😍 pic.twitter.com/hAwqyuujzs — Michael (@mikemoratinos) December 16, 2019

Read: Australia: Students Make Creative Thank You Note For Teacher

Read: AMU Students, Teachers Expel V-C, Registrar Amid Protest Against CAA

The tweet quickly came into the notice of netizens who poured it in with their comments. A user Sánchez wrote, "Great. Spectacular. Sparkly. Intelligent. Didactic. Masterly. Surely students will not forget it in their life." Another user, Irma Merchan Romero added, "It is fortunate to have professionals of this calibre, always looking to leave a mark on their students." Another active user, Osé Antonio wrote, "Congratulations to your wife, Veronica. I find it amazing to teach science that way. This is to innovate." Catch other reactions here:

This is what i call “self explanatory”. Simply brilliant. Where did she got it? — AAytesLab (@AAytesLab) December 17, 2019

Duque isn't the only one with innovative teaching ideas. Earlier this year, a teacher from Los Angeles, Angelina Murphy spoke to international media about how she lets her students submit memes about their class throughout the year. She also added that her students usually take this opportunity to roast her, which she doesn't mind.

Read: Coimbatore: 2 Students Given TCs For Complaint Against Principal, Teachers

Read: Hong Kong: 80 Teachers Arrested For Involvement In Anti-govt Protests