Top 4 Scenes From 'Shazam!' You Must Check Out Before You Watch 'Shazam 2'

Shazam! is a 2019 superhero flick based on a DC comic character by the same name. DC, which is known for making movies with a serious undertone, took fans by surprise, with the release of Shazam!, which is a comic movie. The film was not well received by a lot of DCU fans. But the superhero flick had its moments, which made the audience laugh out loud. As the filmmakers have revealed the release date of the sequel to the movie, which will feature Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, here are the best moments from Shazam!

Best 'Shazam!' Moments

The Shazam family

One of the best scenes from the movie comes when the antagonist Dr. Sivana manages to successfully capture the foster kids with whom Billy Batson lives. In an attempt to defeat the villain, Billy turns into his Shazam form and tricks Sivana into thinking that he has won and that Shazam is willingly giving away his powers. As Sivana lets his guard down, Shazam lands a powerful blow on the one-eyed villain and shares his power with the foster kids. This is when we get a glimpse of the Shazam family from the Golden Age of the DC comics.

READ | 'Sweet Girl' On Netflix: Everything You Need To Know About The Cast

The Power Testing Scene

This comes as one of the most hilarious scenes of the movie. It is when billy Batson a.k.a. Shazam and his best friend try to figure out all the powers that the Wizard has granted Billy. After a caution sign, billy tries his luck out with Super strength, durability, resistance, telepathy, and the most iconic of all, the laser eyes. The two learn that Shazam doe not possess the power of flight, laser eyes, time manipulation, and others. This scene was not only a comic addition to the movie, but also revealed about the strengths and weaknesses of the DC character, establishing him and familiarising him with the audience.

READ | Seafood In Goa: Top Seafood Restaurants In Goa That You Must Check Out

The Super Cameo Scene

At the end of the movie, Shazam Billy Batson goes to school as the mighty warrior. The reason being, he wants to save his friend from constant bullying, making him look cool in the process. He tells the school kids that he is best friends with the kid who is being bullied, but the other kids in the school are not amazed by the appearance of Shazam. But the twist comes when Superman, the most adored DC character, makes an appearance in the movie, stating that they live in the shared universe, and the school kids are left in awe.

READ | 'The Office' Releases 'Threat Level Midnight'; Reboot To Follow?

Teasing the Black Adam

One of the post-credit scenes of the movie teases another member of the Shazam family, that has not appeared in the movie yet. It is the character of the notorious mass murderer Black Adam. In the comics, Black Adam is the arch-nemesis of Shazam, who has the same powers as that of Shazam but has turned evil. In the movie, the character of Black Adam will be played by The Rock and will be an antihero. In the scene when the Shazam family sits on the thrones in the cave of the wizard, they find out that there is an extra seventh throne among them. This is left vacant for Adam.

READ | Abhishek Shares Photo Of Amitabh Bachchan For Monday Motivation & Fans Couldn't Agree More

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.