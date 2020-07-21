Zack Snyder Explains How 'Snyder Cut' Will Fit Into DCEU; Says 'consider It Separately'

Zack Snyder got candid and talked about how his cut of Justice League fit into the DC Extended Universe. The fans have been campaigning for this Synder Cut movie’s theatrical version since it was released back in the year 2017. It will finally be available to watch on Warner Bros. HBO Max.

Reportedly, Zack Snyder had left the movie when it was in post-production due to a tragedy in his family. In the meantime, his vision was altered by studio executives and his successor Joss Whedon. This version of the movie saw a great deal of footage shot by Snyder, altered and removed. Which left numerous fans confused and unsatisfied, leading to a campaign to see the Snyder Cut and his version of the film.

Zack Snyder was seen releasing several teasers from his version on social media. He also got a deal to release his cut of the movie next year. However, fans have been wondering how will his new version fit into the DCEU. Since there were movies released in the intervening time and they carried forward the theme of the previous version of Snyder’s movie.

Responding to the same, Snyder in a video interview with the YouTube channel Beyond The Trailer explained it. Snyder told the portal that his cut of Justice League should be considered separate to the rest of the DCEU. He further said that the three movies that he has directed, Man Of Steel, Batman V Superman: Dawn Of Justice and Justice League can be considered part of one continuity. He further said that those movies can be considered to represent their ‘own path’.

He further added to his comments that his directorial must be considered separately from other upcoming DCEU releases. The upcoming ones include The Batman, The Suicide Squad, and others. A portal reported that Snyder did not have to compromise his vision for Justice League.

The portal also reported that Snyder mentioned that DC is starting to look at its films like it looks at its comic book runs. According to a media portal, this explains why there is currently a Batman movie starring Robert Pattinson in production, while Michael Keaton is in talks to return as The Caped Crusader in The Flash. According to a media portal, It opens up the DCEU to have different versions of popular characters and allows filmmakers to tell their own stories without having to adhere to an overall storyline, the way MCU directors do.

