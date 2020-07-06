Kevin Smith Corroborates Joss Whedon Trash-talking Zack Snyder's Justice League On-set

Ray Fisher, who played Victor Stone / Cyborg in Justice League (2017), recently accused Joss Whedon saying that he was “abusive” on the sets of Justice League. The filmmaker was called in to finish the work of Zack Snyder who left the project due to a family tragedy. Now director and comedian Kevin Smith responded to the allegations in support of Ray Fisher. Read to know more.

Kevin Smith on allegations against Joss Whedon’s behaviour on JL set

In a recent podcast, Kevin Smith talked about the current issue of allegations made against Joss Whedon by Ray Fisher. He recalled that when he went to Star Wars: The Rise of the Skywalker set, there were some people who worked on both Solo (2018) and Justice League. Smith mentioned that the special effect guy told him that there was a fair amount of “trash-talking” on Zack Snyder’s version of the movie on-set by Whedon. He clarified that the information came to him from a special effects guy who worked on both versions of Justice League. Smith stated that Joss Whedon would cut down, dismiss and be negative about Snyder’s version, which he had seen and all the crew had made together without him.

Kevin Smith added that the guy told him that he was kind of uncomfortable on-set. It was because the people with whom Joss Whedon was talking about not liking Zack Snyder’s version of Justice League were all the same people who had helped him make that version of the movie. Smith thinks that it is probably an unprofessional thing. He stated that one does not do what Whedon did, especially when he came in to help out during a bad moment in Snyder’s life. But that is hearsay, he noted.

The rift started when Ray Fisher tweeted that Joss Whedon’s behaviour on the set of Justice League was “gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable.” He mentioned that the filmmaker was enabled by former DC Entertainment president and chief creative offer Geoff Johns, and Warner Bros. co-president Jon Berg. Both also served as producers for the film. While Berg stated to a news portal that the allegation is untrue, Whedon is yet to make a comment.

Zack Snyder stepped down from directorial duties during the post-production of Justice League to properly deal with the passing away of his daughter, Autumn Snyder. Joss Whedon was roped in to fill the remaining duties. The filmmaker reportedly made changes to the film as it went in reshoots that cost around $25 million. The theatrical version of JL received mostly negative reviews and fans began to demand Snyder’s version of the movie. Now Zack Snyder’s Justice League is coming on HBO Max in 2021.

