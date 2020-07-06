Justice League's Snyder Cut To Mark Green Lantern's Debut? Read Here To Know

#ReleaseTheSnyderCut was a very big moment as comic book fans from all over the world managed to convince Warner Bros to release the Snyder cut of the 2017 movie Justice League. The 2017 film that hit the theatres was partly directed by Zack Snyder and the project was completed by Joss Whedon. Zack Snyder left the project due to his family complications and a personal tragedy. But after the successful campaign by fans, Zack Snyder's Justice League will release on HBO Max in 2021. It was recently reported that the film will also mark the debut of Green Lantern in the DCEU. Read here to know all about Green Lantern joining the Justice League here.

Green Lantern in Justice League

Zack Snyder chats with most of his fans in comments on Vero. It seems like some new details about the Synder cut have come forward. While the rumours of Green Lantern, Martian Manhunter, and Darkseid being the part from the film have been there from many years, this new revelation has made fans wonder that there is a whole lot more going on. So far, fans only knew about simple re-shoots for the film. A fan had asked Zack on Vero whether he will be able to see Green Lantern in the upcoming film. To which, the director replied with a winking emoji. This has made fans wonder if Green Lantern will be seen as a part of the original 'Justice League' seven.

There has been a lot of speculation around Green Lantern and how he will be having a more prominent role in Zack Snyder’s Justice League. Apart from this when filmmaker Kevin Smith was speaking to a comic book website he had revealed that he had learnt a lot about the film from the VFX artists who are working on the film. While talking about it during his live chat with the website on Instagram he revealed that the VFX artist had laid out three elaborate boards where Jim Lee had drawn how the films would be happening.

Then Smith revealed that there were three films going to be released, titled Batman v Superman, Justice League 1, and Justice League 2 - a grand universe was going open. But somewhere in between, it was all narrowed down to two films. He also added that he has seen Martian Manhunter, Green Lantern and other charters in the final cut. He also added that Darkseid also was a part of the unreleased Snyder Cut.

