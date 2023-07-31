Zack Snyder Extends Support To DC’s Upcoming Blue Beetle Despite Long-standing Feud

Zack Snyder and Warner Bros do not have a great equation. He arguably created the DCEU and directed its key titles such as Man of Steel (2013), Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016), and Zack Snyder’s Justice League (2021). However, he had to depart from Warner Bros in 2017, after which Peter Safran and James Gunn took over the creative control. Despite the controversies, Snyder continues to support the DCU and recently showed his support for the upcoming film Blue Beetle.

3 things you need to know:

Blue Beetle has been written by Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer and directed by Angel Manuel Soto.

It’s the first film featuring the techno-heavy character from DC Comics.

Zack Snyder’s last project in the DCU was Justice League: The Snyder Cut.

Snyder tweets about Blue Beetle

Taking to Twitter, Snyder shared an image of Blue Beetle from the film and said that he is looking forward to seeing the film with his kids. He also added the hashtag “#RepresentationMatters.” It’s notable since several Snyder fans have campaigned against the revamping of the DCEU to DCU. Case in point: The Flash and Shazam! Fury of the Gods was actively avoided by Snyder fans, who still demand the restoration of his version of the DCEU.

(A tweet from Zack Snyder where he extends his support to the DCU | Image: ZackSnyder/Twitter)

Blue Beetle the first since DCU revamping?

Previously, James Gunn had announced that the DCEU would be revamped with the release of The Flash. He added that several new projects will be released, such as Blue Beetle, Creature Commandos, Green Lantern, and The Authority. While Blue Beetle, which features Xolo Maridueña as the titular character, will be a continuation of The Flash, it will not be the first project to kick off the new DCU.

(A poster for Blue Beetle featuring Jaime Reyes as the titular hero | Image: BlueBeetleDC/Instagram)

Instead, Gunn stated that Blue Beetle will be the first character in the new DCU. The first chapter in the new DCU, namely Gods and Monsters, will begin in 2025 with Superman: Legacy. In the meantime, Snyder seems to have long moved on and is currently gearing up for the release of Rebel Moon, which will feature Ray Fisher, Anthony Hopkins, and Charlie Hunnam among others.