Zack Snyder Gives First Look At Darkseid In His Cut Of 'Justice League'

Director Zack Snyder’s Justice League was recently announced. It would consist of many elements that did not make into the theatrical cut. The involvement of DC Comics’ popular villain Darkseid is among the most hyped addition to the unreleased Justice League film. Zack has now teased the Darkseid’s appears in his cut.

Zack Snyder reveals first look at Darkseid

Zack Snyder is quite active on his Twitter handle. The filmmaker shared a picture in which an alien creature can be seen and fans have been speculating it to be Darkseid. His tweet read, “He's coming... to HBO Max”[sic]. Alien army ships can also be seen in the picture.

He's coming... to HBO Max pic.twitter.com/tthWwAqzWp — Zack Snyder (@ZackSnyder) May 27, 2020

The picture is speculated to be from the beginning scene of the Justice League. In it, Steppenwolf and his legions of Parademons attempt to take over the Earth by using the three mother boxes. He is stopped by the alliance of the Olympian Gods, Amazons, Atlanteans, mankind, and extraterrestrial beings from other worlds.

However, Darkseid was not seen in the theatrical cut. In Snyder’s cut of Justice League, he has now been confirmed to appear. The villain could either appear in the beginning or towards the end.

Darkseid is considered as the deadliest villain in DC Comics. He is the tyrant rule of the planet Apokolips with the ultimate goal to conquer the universe and eliminate all free will along with sentient beings. In the comics, Darkseid becomes a staple Superman nemesis and the archenemy of the league. Darkseid has appeared in DC animated universe and would make his live-action debut in Zack Snyder’s Justice League.

Justice League Snyder Cut was announced after a three-year-long #ReleaseTheSnyderCut campaign by fans. Currently, it is unclear whether the new version of the Justice League would be a four-hour-long film, which was the initial cut, or it would be divided into six chapters.

Justice League Snyder Cut would be available on HBO Max in 2021. The streaming platform head revealed that the cut "does not exist" as of yet and would cross the estimated budget of $30 million to see the light of the day. Snyder will rework on the score, visual effects and might even record additional dialogues from the actors.

Justice League stars Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Amy Adams, Gal Gadot, Jason Momoa, Ezra Miller, Ray Fisher, Jeremy Irons, Diane Lane, Connie Nielsen, and JK Simmons. Zack Snyder left the project owing to some personal commitments and Joss Whedon was called on board.

The film was criticised for the plot, writing, score, pacing, villain and computer-generated imagery. The new version is also said to have a longer appearance of Joe Manganiello as Slade Wilson/Deathstroke who was seen in a cameo in the credits scene of the Justice League.

