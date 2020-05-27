Zack Snyder's 'Justice League' Cut Does Not Exist Yet, Has "wildly Expensive" Budget

Zack Snyder’s Cut of Justice League was recently announced after a long standing fan campaign. It will be available on the newly launched HBO Max platform from next year. However, the Snyder cut is not yet completed and will require much work along with a massive additional budget.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League cut does not exist

In an interview with a news portal, Bob Greenblatt from HBO Max talked about the Justice League Snyder cut. He said that it is not as easy as going into the vault and bringing out Snyder Cut of the film. Greenblatt said that "it does not exist", explaining that Zack Snyder is still working on building it and added that it is a complex process, which includes some new VFX shots. The HBO Max chief said that it is a radical rethinking of the Justice League movie which is complicated and wildly expensive. He mentioned that he wished it was just $30 million and stop there, but the Snyder cut is proving to be an enormous undertaking.

Currently, it is unclear whether the new version of the Justice League would be a four-hour-long film, which was the initial cut, or it would be divided into six chapters. Earlier, Zack Snyder’s Cut of Justice League was estimated to cost $20 to $30 million.

As per reports, Snyder will rework on the score, visual effects and might even record additional dialogues from the actors. But now HBO Max has cleared that it would extend the budget estimations along with extensive work.

After Zack Snyder’s Justice League cut was announced, the director opened up about it in an interview. He said that it will be an entirely new thing and mentioning that those who have seen the released movie, would have something new experience on screen. He added that he has not watched the theatrical version. The filmmaker said that the audiences probably saw one-fourth of what he did. As per reports, Joss Whedon, who stepped in Snyder’s shoes after the director dropped out of the project, altered the original version.

Justice League stars Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Amy Adams, Gal Gadot, Jason Momoa, Ezra Miller, Ray Fisher, Jeremy Irons, Diane Lane, Connie Nielsen, and JK Simmons. Zack Snyder left the project owing to some personal commitments and Joss Whedon was called on board. The film was criticised for the plot, writing, score, pacing, villain and computer-generated imagery. Following its failure, fans started #ReleaseTheSynderCut movement on social media, which finally achieved success after three years.

