Jesse Eisenberg Is Excited About Zack Snyder's 'Justice League' Cut

Zack Snyder’s Cut of Justice League was recently announced after a long wait. The news made many fans happy as they had campaigned for around three years to make this happen. The cast members of the film were also seeming joyful and it includes Jesse Eisenberg who appeared as Lex Luthor in the credit scene of Justice League. Read to know more.

Jesse Eisenberg is happy for Zack Snyder’s cut

In an interview with a leading daily, Jesse Eisenberg talked about news of the Snyder cut. He said that he spoke to Zack Snyder a couple of weeks ago and he told him about it. The actor stated that he is excited because he is friends with Zack. He stated that he is happy for Snyder, that he gets to release something he is proud of. Jesse revealed that he cannot think of any other precedent in history where there was something of this scope. Because it is not just about releasing the movie, but it required important aspects as well, including post-production.

Jesse Eisenberg added that it is not just they are releasing scenes that are finished, they had to do a lot of post-production and it is such a big process. The Social Network called the filmmaker “a great guy with a very, very specific vision” and so, yes, he is happy that Snyder's cut is releasing. The actor mentioned that Zack also seemed really happy about it.

Earlier, Jesse Eisenberg said that he is not aware of a Snyder Cut. He stated that he is not part of – "the movement" that took the internet by storm. Eisenberg mentioned that he likes Zack Snyder and he worked with him for a while. It was by virtue of these movies taking so long to film. Jesse also mentioned that he loves Snyder’s style and aesthetic and if there is a movie he wanted to release, he is sure that it would be great.

Jesse Eisenberg essayed the character of Lux Luthor in Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice, helmed by Zack Snyder. He later appeared in Justice League for a small cameo during the end credit. In it, he escaped from the asylum and teams with Slade Wilson /Deathstroke, played by Joe Manganiello.

The scene got fans excited for the future films in the DCEU. However, it did not quite go well due to several reasons. There are speculations that Manganiello’s Deathstroke could have a larger appearance in the upcoming Zack Snyder’s Justice League, that is slated to release in 2021 on HBO Max. It could either be a four-hour-long film or get divided into six chapters.

