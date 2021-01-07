Zack Snyder Shares His Original Wonder Woman Backstory Before 'Batman V Superman' Debut

Gal Gadot has received much appreciation for her performances as Wonder Woman / Diana Prince on the big screen. The actor and character made their DC Extended Universe (DCEU) debut in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016). Director Zack Snyder has now shared a fresh photo from the movie hinting at WW’s original backstory arc.

Zack Snyder reveals his original Pre-BVS Wonder Woman back story for DCEU

Zack Snyder is quite active on his Twitter handle and has been sharing information about his work. A picture of Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman in the late 17th-century era has been going viral on the internet. Snyder then shared the image and provided the meaning behind it.

The filmmaker disclosed that it is Wonder Woman in the year 1854. The image shot by Stephen Berkman has Gal Gadot as the female superhero holding three heads in one hand and a spear in the other one. She is standing with people of different origins.

Snyder mentioned that it is an else-world, war-weary Diana Prince. He stated that she had chased her nemesis, Ares, across the battlefields of the globe. The director explained that it is before she met Steve Trevor, who assisted her to restore faith in humans and in "love" itself. Check out the picture below.

Wonder Woman 1854 - This amazing image shot by Stephen Berkman of an else-world, war weary Diana, who had chased Aries across the battlefields of the world and had yet to meet Steve, who would help her restore her faith in mankind and love itself. pic.twitter.com/eofkAMg9as — Zack Snyder (@ZackSnyder) January 5, 2021

The photo did not make it to the silver screen, along with the storyline. Wonder Woman movie plot also does not support the Wonder Woman back story Zack Snyder led in his BTS. The standalone film’s story shows Diana Prince running away from her home with Steve Trevor and then finding Ares. If the now-viral picture had been in Batman v Superman, then there could have been a conflict in interest between it and the Wonder Woman movie plot.

Zack Snyder had his whole plan led out on taking the DC comics characters and story ahead in the DCEU. However, due to several issues after the failure of the Justice League, the filmmaker dropped his plotlines. Nevertheless, Snyder is coming up with his much-awaited cut of JL, which will be extensively different from the theatrical version. The project is expected to arrive in March 2021 on HBO Max.

