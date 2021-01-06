Zack Snyder Explains Why Superman Dons The Black Suit In 'Justice League'

Zack Snyder’s Justice League is one of the most awaited projects of the year. It features many elements that were missing from the theatrical version, including Superman’s black suit. Now the director has provided details on why Superman in Justice League has a black costume.

Also Read | Superman Can Be Seen In A Black Suit In This Clip From Zack Snyder's Justice League; Watch

Zack Snyder explains Superman’s black suit in 'Justice League'

In a recent conversation on Comic Book Debate on YouTube, Zack Snyder explained why Superman in Justice League has a black suit. He said that he was always a very strong advocate for the black suit and he really wanted it. The filmmaker stated that it made sense for him because Superman is a character who notoriously does not grow. He is like a rock and everything just smashes against him. Snyder mentioned that people learn about their ownselves by trying to change a thing that is unchangeable.

Zack Snyder asserted that the "constant Superman" was the old one, whereas he felt like his Superman had to, at every step, sort of level up and learn something, and be something different. He mentioned that it is because, in the end, the idea or what he had planned as the final step for the character was his real return, or his real coming into what he would consider the "classic Superman" which the viewers did not really get in JL. The director expressed that he feels like the black suit is a “great time” delineator. So if the audiences see a flashback or a flash-forward, the character in the black suit lets them know where they are in time because it is very particular to the movie’s arc.

Also Read | Henry Cavill In Talks To Make A Comeback As Superman In An Upcoming DCEU Film

Also Read | Zack Snyder Explains What Additional Footage Will Be In His 'Justice League'

Zack Snyder said that he was always excited about using Superman’s black suit. He detailed that the suit change depicts the superhero’s mindset. The filmmaker stated that it kind of locks everyone in when he goes from the new suit to the classic red and blue suit, and then what that means for him.

Superman in Justice League theatrical cut don the red and blue suit. However, he will be seen in the black suit in Zack Snyder’s Justice League, which was the original plan of the director as the character resurrects from the dead. Fans are excited to see Henry Cavill in a fresh costume as the alien superpower. The Snyder Cut will be four-hour-long and is expected to arrive in March 2021 on HBO Max.

Also Read | Zack Snyder Says His Steppenwolf Design Was Considered 'too Scary' For 'Justice League'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.