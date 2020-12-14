Gal Gadot Says She Is Open To Playing Wonder Woman In Future DCEU Films

Actor Gal Gadot will soon be seen playing Diana Prince aka Wonder Woman on the big screen. The audiences have praised her performance as the superhero in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU). Now she has talked about the possibility of playing the character in the future.

Gal Gadot addresses her future as Wonder Woman

Wonder Woman 1984 cast has Gal Gadot reprising her role as Diana Prince. In a recent interview with Digital Spy, she opened up about portraying the character ahead in the DCEU. The actor said that she is “open for more,” but they need to make sure that the story is right and everything in it must be right. She mentioned that she will see how the world is going to be, as now there are so many moving pieces.

Gadot stated that what she likes about the process that they are having in making these movies is that they try to make them as relevant as possible. She asserted that they make the films to where the world is now and try to imbue a message that they believe should be spread out. So that is going to be their compass, the actor noted.

Gal Gadot debut as Wonder Woman in 2016 with Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. She was then seen in her solo origin film Wonder Woman and Justice League; both being released in 2017. Now the actor will be playing the character for the fifth time in Wonder Woman 1984. Gadot might also reprise the superhero in the upcoming DCEU movie, The Flash starring Ezra Miller in the lead, along with Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton portraying their versions of Batman.

Wonder Woman 1984 plot and more

Wonder Woman 1984 cast has Chris Pine making a comeback as Steve Trevor. Kristen Wiig and Pedro Pascal will be making their debut in the DCEU as Barbara Minerva / Cheetah and Maxwell Lord, respectively. Robin Wright, Connie Nielsen also feature in the film, reprising their previous roles, with Natasha Rothwell, Ravi Patel, Gabriella Wilde, Kristoffer Polaha, and Amr Waked have been cast in undisclosed characters.

Wonder Woman1984 plot shows Diana Prince against a powerful business and a friend-turned-enemy. Directed by Patty Jenkins, the movie will arrive in cinemas and on HBO Max on the same day on December 25, in the United States of America. In India, the film is scheduled to release on December 24, 2020, in theatres.

