Zack Snyder's 'Army Of The Dead' Gets A Prequel Film And An Anime Series With Netflix

Netflix’s Army of the Dead is an upcoming zombie heist film directed by Zack Snyder. The release date of the movie has not been revealed yet, but Netflix has already planned to expand the project. The streaming biggie has announced an untitled prequel movie along with an anime series in development.

'Army of the Dead' prequel and anime series in work at Netflix

Netflix is ready to expand Army of the Dead franchise as it has greenlighted two new projects. One is an untitled prequel movie and the other is an animated series title as Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas. Details about the ventures were also revealed.

The prequel movie will be directed by Matthias Schweighöfer who will also star in it as Ludwig Dieter, his character from Army of the Dead. It will be produced by Zack Snyder, his wife Deborah Snyder and Coller of the Stone Quarry. Schweighöfer and Dan Maag of Pantaleon Films will also bankroll the film.

The anime series, Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas will show the origin story of Dave Bautista’s Army of the Dead character. The plot will revolve around him and his crew during the initial fall of Vegas as they face the source of the zombie outbreak. Two episodes of the series will be directed by Zack Snyder, along with showrunner Jay Olivia who will also helm a couple of episodes. Shay Hatten will pen down the prequel as well as the anime series.

In a statement to Variety, Zack Snyder said that he is “incredibly excited” for the opportunity to partner with Netflix again as they expand the Army of the Dead universe with both an international prequel, as well as exploring the visually dynamic world of animation.

He stated that it has been a “great collaboration” and they are thrilled that the streaming platform sees this as big of an IP as they do. Matthias Schweighöfer said that it has already been a “great pleasure” to be part of this Zack Synder’s Army of the Dead. He called it a “fascinating” project. The actor-director mentioned that he is happy as the project is now being developed on so many different levels.

Army of the Dead has an ensemble cast of Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Ana de la Reguera, Garret Dillahunt, Raul Castillo, Omari Hardwick, Hiryouki Sanada, Tig Notaro, Huma Qureshi and Matthias Schweighöfer. The movie follows a group of military mercenaries who plans a heist on a Las Vegas casino taking the advantage of a zombie outbreak. The screenplay is by Zack Snyder and Shay Hatten, while the story is by Snyder and Joby Harold. The film is expected to premiere on Netflix in 2021.

