Zack Snyder's 'Justice League' To Be A Four-hour-long Miniseries; Details Inside

Zack Snyder’s Justice League is one of the most anticipated upcoming projects for DC fans. Recently, the first teaser of Justice League: The Snyder Cut was dropped during DC FanDome event. Now a detail about the running time of the project is revealed.

Justice League Snyder Cut to be 4-hour-long miniseries

During the recent DC FanDome event, at the end of Snyder Cut panel, filmmaker Zack Snyder disclosed a detail about his version of Justice League. He revealed that the length of the project will be for four hours. The fans will experience it in four individual instalments, however, the makers are also trying to make it all together as one film.

Zack Snyder said, “It’s going to be in four parts, one hour each. So four hours of Justice League is coming your way. We’re going to work on a way of bundling it together at the end, so you can watch it as a single film if that’s the way you want to experience it” at the DC FanDome event.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League is said to premiere exclusively on HBO Max. However, there are several places that do not have access to the newly launched streaming platform. The filmmaker assured the fans that they will experience his cut even if they do not have HBO Max, as they are making distribution plans. Snyder said, “Also to all my international fans and everyone watching all over the world, don’t worry if you don’t have HBO Max, because we’re working on a distribution plan, so I promise you that you’re going to get the chance to see it”.

Justice League: The Snyder Cut teaser provided fans with several unseen footages. DC villain Darkseid made an appearance in the teaser, after receiving much hype from the fans. Henry Cavill donned the much-talked-about black suit as Superman. Ray Fisher as Cyborg and Ezra Miller as Flash will have a heavy influence on Zack Snyder’s Justice League. Gal Gadot, Ben Affleck, Jason Momoa, Amy Adams and Diane Lane also have several appearances in the teaser.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League is making its way to the fans after the three-year-long #ReleaseTheSnyderCut campaign. The project will rework on the score, visual effects and might even record additional dialogues from the actors. The estimated cost of the venture is more than $30 million. Justice League: The Snyder Cut will be out in mid or early-2021.

