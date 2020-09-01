'The Haunting Of Bly Manor' Teaser Trailer And Release Date On Netflix Out Now

The Haunting of Bly Manor is an upcoming anthology supernatural horror drama series. It is a spiritual follow-up sequel of The Haunting of Hill House, which released in 2018 and garnered many praises from the audiences. Earlier, first look photos were revealed, giving a glimpse at the series. Now a teaser trailer is out with a premiere date.

The Haunting of Bly Manor teaser and release date

Netflix has dropped the first tease trailer of The Haunting of Bly Manor. It gives a spooky inside look at the series. The 1:20 minute video shows the arrival of the family at the Bly Manor. It hints that there would be creepy evil dolls in the films. The fast-paced teaser shows the characters in distress with some frightful events. At a point, a person is seen sneaking out of the water and later a body is seen floating. The teaser trailer ends with a little girl who seems to be aware of the ghostly spirits and is talking to them. The Haunting of Bly Manor will stream on Netflix from October 9, 2020.

The Haunting of Bly Manor cast

The original Haunting of Hill House stars’ Victoria Pedretti, Henry Thomas, Kate Siege and Oliver Jackson-Cohen will appear in the upcoming series, playing all-new characters. The Haunting of Bly Manor cast also features T’Nia Miller, Catherine Parker, Rahul Kohli, Benjamin Evan Ainsworth, Amelie Smith and Amelie Eve. Victoria Pedretti is said to essay the role of Dani, a governess who looks after two very unusual children, and Jackson-Cohen will portray the character of Peter, a charming fellow. Henry Thomas and Kate Siegel are cast in undisclosed roles.

The Haunting of Bly Manor plot

The story is said to show a young caretaker hired by a man to look after his niece and nephew at the family country house after the two kids fall into his care. As she reaches the Bly estate, the governess begins to see spirits and ghosts who are haunting the premises. The Haunting of Bly Manor plot is described as, “a gothic romance ghost story based on the stories of Henry James,” by the makers.

The Haunting of Bly Manor is loosely based on the 1898 horror novella The Turn of the Screw by Henry James. The series is created by Mike Flanagan, who also created The Haunting of Hill House. While the creative team and many of the cast of Hill House is making a comeback for Bly Manor, the storytelling of the two series will not be linked with each other.

