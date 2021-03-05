Zack Snyder’s Justice League: Ben Affleck's Batman Gets A Dedicated Teaser Before Release

Release of Zack Snyder’s Justice League is merely less than two weeks away from its release. Ahead of the same, Snyder took to Twitter to reveal a teaser that shines a spotlight on one of its main characters, namely Bruce Wayne aka Batman (played by Ben Affleck in Snyder's DC Universe, or more popularly known as the Snyderverse). In the short teaser, one can see that Zack Snyder's Batman is remembering almost everything that has been told to him by the central characters of the DC universe, which intends on giving the viewers a peek into his psyche. The final moments of the teaser sees Ben Affleck's caped crusader being pulled out of what appears to be a ditch of sorts by Henry Cavill's Superman, who can be seen sporting the much-talked-about black suit.

Ben Affleck's character-centric poster for Zack Snyder’s Justice League

In addition to the above teaser, the director even revealed a character poster dedicated to Ben Affleck's Batman, who is more colloquially known as Batfleck. The image below simply sees Wayne's billionaire-turned-vigilante looking far away in the distance. The same can be found below.

On the other hand, through the film's official Instagram handle, the makers of the same released certain promo video snippets and images dedicated to the caped crusader. Check it out:

About Zack Snyder's Justice League

Zack Snyder's Justice League is going to adhere to many demands that have been made by comic-book film appreciators. The upcoming 4-hour-long version is going to feature a digitally remastered version of Steppenwolf and introduce Snyder's version of the iconic DC Comics Antagonist, Darkseid. Additional developments are going to include the much-talked-about dark version of the Superman suit and a much more significant part for Joe Manganiello's Deathstroke. Not too long ago, director Zack Snyder had even revealed the names of the several chapters that his upcoming 4-hour-long feature presentation will be divided into. The name of those chapters can be found below.

Part 2: The Age Of Heroes #SnyderCut pic.twitter.com/dVcF3CKWO9 — Zack Snyder's Justice League (@snydercut) March 3, 2021

