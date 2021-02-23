Zack Snyder's 'Justice League' Gets Worldwide Release Date And Plan | Check Details Here

Zack Snyder’s Justice League is one of the most anticipated upcoming projects. The film will premiere next month on HBO Max in the United States of America. However, there was no date for its release around the globe. Now, as the movie is gaining huge buzz, Snyder has shared the worldwide premiere plan.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League announced a worldwide distribution plan

Zack Snyder is quite active on his Twitter handle and has been providing updates to his followers about his projects. He recently announced the global release plan for his Justice League. The filmmaker revealed that Zack Snyder’s Justice League will be available worldwide on the same day as in the U.S. on March 18, 2021. It could be viewed via on-demand, digital download, linear, or streaming.

Zack Snyder mentioned that the platform availability will depend on each territory. He noted that they do not have plans for China, France, and Japan at the moment. The director asserted that more details for specific markets will be shared in the coming days.

As per the announcement, Zack Snyder’s Justice League will release in India on March 18, 2021. However, there is currently no news on via which channel or platform it will be available in the country. It could be Netflix, as Snyder has been working with the streamers on multiple projects. Google Play, YouTube, and Amazon Prime Video are also some major names. As the date comes near, its release plan will be cleared.

Zack Snyder's Justice League cast has Henry Cavill as Kal-El / Clark Kent / Superman, Ben Affleck as Bruce Wayne / Batman, Gal Gadot as Diana Prince / Wonder Woman, Ezra Miller as Barry Allen / The Flash, Jason Momoa as Arthur Curry / Aquaman, along with Amy Adams, Diane Lane, Jeremy Irons, and others. Additionally, Jared Leto as the Joker and Joe Manganiello as Slade Wilson / Deathstroke will also be seen. Some new faces are also expected to be a part of Zack Snyder's Justice League cast.

The upcoming Justice League plot will show Darkseid as the main villain. Steppenwolf will be his protege on a mission to destroy the earth. The superheroes will reunite, marking Superman's resurrection from death and appearance in the Black Suit. Fans are excited to see how Zack Snyder's Justice League plot will be different from the theatrical one.

