Zack Snyder's Justice League Has A "massive Cliffhanger" Ending

Zack Snyder has been connected to the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) since its dawn. Before things went haywire after his version of Justice League was changed, the director had several future projects planned in the DCEU. Now, he revealed that the Snyder Cut will have a cliffhanger ending, hinting at his previous intended venture.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League ends with a “massive cliffhanger”

In a recent conversation during IGN Fan Fest, Zack Snyder talked about the climax of his Justice League cut. He said that his initial plan was to direct two more movies. The filmmaker mentioned that as fans would understand, the ending hinted at a potential other world. He had planted the seeds as he had wanted to about what would come in the later films.

Snyder noted that his future intentions are in there, but as far as those stories would be to come to life, he thinks it is easy to speculate based on the climax and people can talk about that for quite a while. He asserted that it does not look like another of his planned movies will happen anytime soon. Zack Snyder said that his JL ends with a "massive cliffhanger" for fans.

Zack Snyder had planned Justice League 2 in the DCEU. The movie was speculated to arrive after solo projects of the superhero team's members. However, after the rift with Warner Bros. Studios, the company does not seem interested in making another DCEU film with the director. The filmmaker has expressed his plan to explore the death of Robin from Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, in a prequel project.

Zack Snyder's Justice League cast has Henry Cavill as Kal-El / Clark Kent / Superman, Ben Affleck as Bruce Wayne / Batman, Gal Gadot as Diana Prince / Wonder Woman, Ezra Miller as Barry Allen / The Flash, Jason Momoa as Arthur Curry / Aquaman, along with Amy Adams, Diane Lane, Jeremy Irons, and others. Popular DC Comics villain Darkseid will make his debut. Additionally, Jared Leto as the Joker and Joe Manganiello as Slade Wilson / Deathstroke are also part of Zack Snyder's Justice League cast. The project is scheduled to release on March 18, 2021, on HBO Max.

