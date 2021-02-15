'Zack Snyder’s Justice League' Trailer Released; 5 Big Reveals In The Snyder Cut

The first trailer for Zack Snyder’s Justice League was released on February 14, giving audiences the first expanded look at his four-hour version of the superhero movie. It gives a glimpse at multiple never-seen-before scenes from the superhero film. There are several details that one might have missed from the latest Zack Snyder’s Justice League trailer. Here are five takeaways from the Snyder Cut trailer:

Five biggest discoveries from Zack Snyder’s latest Justice League trailer

Superman’s death and resurrection

Zack Snyder’s Justice League trailer starts with the death of Superman scene from Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. The superhero’s scream is creating sound waves that go all around the world, probably even to Themyscira. His death cry is what triggered the Mother Boxes, leading to the invasion by Steppenwolf.

Superman’s return also has a significant effect on the character hinted at Zack Snyder’s latest clip. His flight scene in black suit resemblances his first flight from Man of Steel. It also points out that the last of Krypton has a bigger purpose on Earth, to save it, which Jonathan Kent always told him.

Diana Prince’s knowledge of history

In the theatrical version of JL, Wonder Woman just knew an attack was coming without any details. However, Diana has a more pivotal role to play in the upcoming project. Zack Snyder’s latest footage shows Diana in a shrine of the Amazons where she discovers a mural telling the story of the last time when Darkseid invaded earth. Her being a historian for all the years comes in work. She then tells Bruce Wayne who tries to bring back the age of superheroes and stop the attack.

Darkseid and the Apokolips army

Zack Snyder’s Justice League trailer gives the first look of Darkseid and his army. The DC villain is expected to have a major impact on the film. Even Steppenwolf bends his knee to Darkseid and promises to bring earth down. The Ray Porter voice character will be included in the first fight and probably also in the final battle facing Superman.

Cyborg’s notable presence

The theatrical version of Justice League did not offer much about Ray Porter as Victor Stone / Cyborg. But Zack Snyder’s latest clip shows he has an important role to play in the movie. Cyborg is seen connecting with the Mother boxes, having new weapons, and is also a part of the Knightmare sequence.

Batman vs Joker in Knightmare

One thing that grabbed much attention from Zack Snyder’s Justice League trailer is Batman vs Joker face off. Jared Leto as the crown prince of crime is seen wearing a SWAT suit on a destroyed Earth. He has a conversation with Ben Affleck as Batman. The sequence is a part of the additional footage the filmmaker shot in 2020.

