Zack Snyder’s Justice League Teasers Reveal Important Details About Its Heroes

The excitement for Zack Snyder’s Justice League is through the roof. Fans are closely keeping an eye on Zack Snyder’s Twitter to get updates about the movie as the director releasing solo teasers for the characters of each member from the Justice League. The teasers are making sure that the hype is built up ahead of the Justice League's Snyder cut release. The fans are wondering about the recently released teasers about the characters. Here is a look at the teasers of Batman, Superman and Flash and what they reveal about the character in the upcoming Zack Snyder’s Justice League.

Batman in Snyder’s cut

Batman’s teaser by Zack Snyder gives fans a glimpse of his psyche and how he is fighting his inner demons. In the short teaser, voiceovers from several central characters in the DC Universe are heard including that of The Joker. He is then seen getting pulled out of some sort of ditch by Superman who is dressed in his much talked black suit. This could mean that he has overcome his inner demons to be a part of the Justice League. Here is a look at the Batman in Snyder’s cut teaser.

Superman's teaser in Justice League

The Superman's teaser in Justice League by Zack Snyder has given a glimpse to never seen before backstory of Superman. The teaser shows what he went through after his resurrection and his trip to the Fortress of Solitude. The teaser also throws some light on the highly anticipated dark suit of Superman and him having a look at several suits before taking the flight. Voiceovers by Martha, Batman, Steppenwolf among others can also be heard. Towards the end of the teaser, he is heard saying, “They wanted me back for a reason. I need to find out why”. Here is a look at Superman's teaser in Justice League by Zack Snyder.

The Flash in Zack Snyder’s Justice League

The director recently shared a teaser of the fastest member of Justice League, The Flash played by Ezra Miller. The teaser talks about the journey of The Flash in becoming the fastest hero and features several familiar voices. In the teaser, the audience gets to see a glimpse of Barry Allen and why he shreds his sneakers every time he uses his super-speed powers. He rescues Iris West played by Kiersey Clemons in the teaser. The voiceovers heard seem to be of Barry’s father Henry and Bruce Wayne who is putting together a team of heroes. Here is a look at The Flash’s teaser in Justice League's Snyder cut.

Aquaman in Justice League's Snyder cut

The teaser for Aquaman was also released by Zack Snyder. The teaser features both old and new footage of the superhero. However, the voiceovers in this teaser are interesting. With the rising threat of Steppenwolf and his Parademon army, it looks like Aquaman will have to embrace his destiny and take up his mother's trident. Here is a look at Superman's teaser in Justice League by Zack Snyder.

