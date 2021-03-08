Zack Snyder's Justice League: Makers Document Rise Of 'The Flash' In New Teaser; WATCH

Zack Snyder's Justice League is less than two weeks away from hitting the cinema halls as well as HBO Max. Ahead of the release of the feature that the enthusiasts had been demanding for almost four years now, the team behind the presentation have released a teaser featuring yet another one of its central protagonists, namely Ezra Miller's The Flash. Zack Snyder's Justice League's Flash Teaser documents the rise of DC's speedster as a hero in a condensed fashion, starting with the iconic moment involving Miller's flash and Ben Affleck's Bruce Wayne/Batman, during which the latter launches a Batarang in the direction of The Flash in order to make his superhero identity known as well as test his abilities. The 58-second-long video, which was released by Snyder himself, can be found below.

The Flash Teaser:

It wasn't long ago when the makers of the same had revealed a teaser featuring the teasers featuring other characters prior to taking the above promo live. Recently, the makers even released a teaser featuring Henry Cavill's Superman donning the much-discussed black suit, which is supposedly known as the resurrection/revival suit in the DCEU. That teaser can be found below.

About Zack Snyder's Justice League:

Zack Snyder's Justice League is going to adhere to many demands that have been made by comic-book film appreciators. The upcoming 4-hour-long version is going to feature a digitally remastered version of Steppenwolf and introduce Snyder's version of the iconic DC Comics Antagonist, Darkseid. Additional developments are going to include the much-talked-about dark version of the Superman suit and a much more significant part for Joe Manganiello's Deathstroke. Not too long ago, director Zack Snyder had even revealed the names of the several chapters that his upcoming 4-hour-long feature presentation will be divided into. The name of those chapters can be found below.

Part 2: The Age Of Heroes #SnyderCut pic.twitter.com/dVcF3CKWO9 — Zack Snyder's Justice League (@snydercut) March 3, 2021

