Zack Snyder Releases Justice League Teaser Dedicated To Henry Cavill's 'Superman'; WATCH

Zack Snyder teases DC fans with another teaser from his highly anticipated 'Zack Snyder Justice League'. The 55-year-old filmmaker took to his Twitter to share a new teaser of the Justice League Snyder cut featuring Superman. After releasing a teaser for Batman, Zack finally revealed Superman's look in his cut of Justice League.

Superman in Zack Snyder’s Justice League teaser

In the 50-second Superman teaser shared by the filmmaker, Superman can be seen walking through his Kryptonian spaceship showcasing various Kal-el's suits. He finally comes out of the spaceship, clad in his iconic Superman suit and takes off in the sky. Audio is played throughout the teaser with voiceovers of Martha, Batman, Steppen Wolf with others. As Superman takes off, he is heard saying 'They wanted me back for a reason. I need to find out why'.

Fans react to Superman teaser

Fans were thrilled after the release of Zack Snyder’s Justice League teaser and flooded social media with tweets of appreciation and compliments. Several DC fanatics started to theorize about the teaser and the hidden meanings behind the video. One fan tweeted a still from the teaser and asked if one of the suits showed in the teaser belonged to Supergirl Kara.

This is the space suit of Superman? pic.twitter.com/uKvzUTQMh7 — Jonny Cortes (@Darkhyron) March 5, 2021

Why is there a red and blue costume? Is it another cause obviously the one in BvS is dead — James🇨🇭🇫🇷🇪🇸🇩🇴#ZackSnydersJusticeLeague (@SerranoIvan2) March 5, 2021

One fan posted a picture of one of the suits from the teaser and compared it to Superman's spacesuit from the cartoon. Many fans started voicing out their queries and thoughts related to the teaser as one fan asked about the red and blue costume that Superman wore in the Batman V Superman: Dawn Of Justice movie. A DC fan created a meme referring to Zack Snyder providing an immense amount of content to the fans just before the release of his cut of Justice League.

Zack Snyder's Justice League release

The much-awaited Zack Snyder's Justice League also referred to as 'Snyder's Cut' will be released in India on the 18th of March 2021 on HBO. The film is a re-release of 2017 Justice League which was directed by Joss Whedon after several Zack Snyder fans joined forces to demand the release of the 'Snyder Cut'. The decision of releasing the Snyder cut was finally confirmed by Warner Bros as the fans are now gearing up for the release of their highly requested movie.

