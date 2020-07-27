Superman Can Be Seen In A Black Suit In This Clip From Zack Snyder's Justice League; Watch

Released in 2017, Justice League was said to have Henry Cavill as Superman donning the black suit. However, it did not happen and Superman was seen in his classic blue and red suit. Now, as Zack Snyder’s Justice League is set to arrive, a glimpse at Cavill’s Superman in his black suit is revealed. Read to know more.

Superman in black suit teased in The Snyder Cut

During “Spotlight on Zack Snyder” at JusticeCon, the filmmaker revealed a never-seen-before clip from the much-talked Justice League Snyder Cut. It has Henry Cavill as Superman debuting in his black costume. The scene shows Superman’s return from death and meeting Alfred Pennyworth, a sequence that was not included in Justice League theatrical version. The last son of Krypton says, “I’m assuming you’re Alfred,” as he flies down in black suit greeting Alfred, who replies by giving him a nod. Check out the scene below.

Soon after the clip was released, fans went gaga over their favourite superhero in a fresh avatar. Some praised the new look while others shared the footage and compared his suit with the classic one. Comic book writer Dan Jurgens, who worked on a number of Superman comics, called the clip “absolutely awesome,” giving his approval. See a few reactions from the fans.

Have to say that the clip @ZackSnyder released of Alfred meeting Superman in the black suit is absolutely awesome. — Dan Jurgens (@thedanjurgens) July 26, 2020

Black Suit Superman is welcome at all times of day 😊 — Jamie: Hello There ⚡️🍕 (@JamieKinnear2) July 26, 2020

Superman black suit appreciation post. 🔥🔥🔥 @tokyo_driftany. 😏😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/9nSnpWop5d — Associate Producer (ZSJL) Felix Mitchell (@the_rhinehart) July 27, 2020

Zack Snyder talked about his cut of Justice League in the event. He explained that the original movie had many pivotal aspects of scenes which were cut out of the frame due to cropping. The filmmaker mentioned that he is trying to obtain the name Zack Snyder’s Justice League for his version, but is unsure if it is possible due to legal reasons. He even showcased the film’s merchandise for fans to celebrate the release, with all proceeds moving to suicide prevention.

Zack Snyder confirmed that the upcoming Justice League will have only his scenes. He said that there will be “no chance on earth” that he will use a shot prior or after he left the project. The filmmaker stated that he would “destroy” the movie and set it on fire before he would use a single frame which he did not photography. Snyder called it a hard fact.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League will also have DC popular villain Darkseid, which was teased in an earlier clip. The makers will work on its visual effects, score, editing and the budget is estimated to be more than $30 million. The Snyder Cut is scheduled to release on HBO Max in early to mid-2021.

