Zayn Malik Ends Social Media Hiatus With A Selfie, Netizens React; See Pic Here

The last that fans saw of Zayn Malik was quite blurry shots in Gigi Hadid's birthday pictures from April. On his own profile, Zayn last posted a photo of himself on February 27 followed by a social media hiatus of some kind. However, earlier today, he treated his fans with a handsome selfie breaking his silence. Here's what it is about

Zayn Malik breaks his silence on social media

On Bakrid, Zayn Malik posted a picture of himself after almost four months. However, his fans do not seem to mind the huge gap owing to the handsome selfie that Zayn posted. No caption accompanied the selfie but he did have his nose ring and earrings on, not to mention the dab of kajal on the lower lashes. Take a look:

While the fans went into a frenzy, many noticed the singer's teary eyes. What is making Zayn Malik so emotional? Fans also poured in 'missed you' comments for their favourite singer. Check them out.

Meanwhile, last week, many One Directions voiced out their disappointment when Zayn Malik failed to acknowledge the 10th anniversary of the band. One Direction was formed in 2010 on The X Factor with Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan. But while the rest of the members posted something recalling their days together, Zayn maintained his silence.

In other news, Zayn Malik is expecting his first child with his on and off girlfriend, Gigi Hadid. The news broke out in April after viral pictures from Gigi Hadid's 25th birthday party hinted that the model might be expecting. Later that week, on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Gigi shared the news with the world and also revealed Zayn Malik was the father.

Gigi Hadid recently showed her baby bump on social media for the first time. Talking about why she has not shown it earlier, Gigi revealed that she felt during the pandemic, people had other things to worry about rather than why she is not showing her bump. But she has been taking pictures ad sending it to her friends and family. Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid's baby is due in September.

