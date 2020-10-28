Zayn Malik's Heart Touching Response To Fan Who Reacted To 'Hold Back The River' Cover

Zayn Malik took to Instagram to share two covers - one of James Bay's Hold Back the River and one of Paolo Nutini's Last Request - with his 37.1 million followers. The Pillowtalk singer, who recently became a father, then lovingly responded to the influx of praise he received from his fans in the comments section.

Zayn Malik fans aka ZStans have been impatiently waiting for the singer's next album after 2015's Mind of Mine and 2018's Icarus Falls. While there has been no information about a Z3 album, there have been a few associations as well as a recently released single, Better, from the singer.

Also read: Yolanda Hadid Treats Fans To New Picture Of Gigi And Zayn Malik’s Baby ZiGi On Instagram

After Zayn uploaded his recent cover, his followers went crazy over Zayn's swoon-worthy vocals which even got a "like" from his baby momma Gigi Hadid. Moreover Zayn, the 27-year-old singer, even replied to a few fan comments on his Instagram post. One lucky fan was Daisia. Daisia simply wrote beautiful with a red heart emoticon praising Malik's hauntingly gorgeous cover and in response, Zayn endearingly shared asking about who was beautiful, and he said that Daisia was. A happy Dasia quipped again saying that Zyan was. Zayn's reply has more than 45,000 likes as of now.

Also read: Gigi Hadid And Zayn Malik’s Newborn Daughter Receive Adorable Gift From Tan France

Check out Zayn Malik's sweet comment to a fan's compliment

Zayn Malik recently became a father after his partner, Gigi Hadid, gave birth to their baby daughter. His One Direction bandmate, Niall Horan, gathered Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp to celebrate the news. Niall said how he sent Zayn a message to congratulate him.

Also read: From 5SOS Ashton Irwin To Zayn Malik, Here Is All The New Music Announced This Month

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.