From 5SOS Ashton Irwin To Zayn Malik, Here Is All The New Music Announced This Month

September was a month full of new music. New music has been flocking to streaming services from various genres. 5SOS member Ashton Irwin took a break from his drummer duties and released his first solo single Skinny Skinny. Jlo and Maluma have collaborated on some music and are ready to rule the charts. Zayn Malik working to make his music Better. Take a look at all the new music that has been announced this month.

New music announced this month: Zayn Malik to Zara Larsson

1. Zayn Malik - Better

Zayn Malik and his girlfriend Gigi Hadid welcomed their first child together. Along with the birth of his daughter, Zayn Malik also shared the news that he will soon release some new music. The former One Direction member released a brand new single titled Better. The song is already being loved by fans and has created heavy anticipation for his potential third album.

2. Jennifer Lopez & Maluma – Pa Ti + Lonely

Jennifer Lopez kept her promise of releasing her new music. The pop icon dropped two new singles in collaboration with singer Maluma, namely Pa Ti and Lonely. Along with these singles, the singers also released a combined music video. The video shows a roller-coaster love story that will keep you hooked until the end.

3. Justin Bieber & Chance The Rapper – Holy

Justin Bieber dropped another collaboration with Chance The Rapper titled Holy. The artists recently dropped the Holy music video and it created a lot of buzz on social media. Holy marks Justin Bieber and Chance The Rapper’s fourth collaboration. Before Holy, they collaborated on the songs Confident, I’m The One, and No Brainer.

4. Ashton Irwin – Skinny Skinny

Ashton Irwin is taking a step back from his band duties. The 5SOS star is gearing up to release his first solo album titled Superbloom. Ahead of the album’s release, Ashton Irwin released his first solo single titled Skinny Skinny. The single is a major nod for 90s music and grungy scenes.

5. Zara Larsson ft. Sabrina Carpenter – WOW (Remix)

Swedish singer Zara Larsson has successfully carved a place for herself in the music industry. The singer recently dropped her first collaboration with singer and actor Sabrina Carpenter with the WOW (remix). The original song was also featured on Carpenter’s latest Netflix film Work It.

