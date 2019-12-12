Zayn Malik: Know About The 'Pillowtalk' Singer's Net Worth And Early Life

Zayn Malik, who is a popular English singer and songwriter from Bradford, England, is one of the most-celebrated solo artists across the globe. Famous for his solo songs like Pillowtalk, Malik became the first British male artist, whose debut song was listed at the top in England and the US the year it released. In 2010, Malik auditioned as a solo contestant for the British music competition The X-Factor. After being eliminated as a solo performer, Malik was brought back into the competition, along with four other contestants, to form a boy band that was later known as One Direction. Here are some details about Zayn’s musical journey and net worth.

Zayn Malik’s net worth

Born to a British-Pakistani family, Zayn Malik developed an early interest in music, as the singer reportedly attended several music classes since childhood. Post the success of his stint in the X-Factor, Zayn Malik, along with his music band, performed for 500,000 people throughout the UK as part of the X Factor Live Tour. After the success of their debut album, Up All Night, One Direction became the first UK group to have their debut album reach number one in the United States. The album also topped the charts in 16 other countries. Post the fall-out with the group, Zayn had a successful career as a solo artist. Malik released two studio albums, Mind of Mine (2016) and Icarus Falls (2018) — and has had success with singles with Taylor Swift too. Reportedly, Zayn’s net worth is $47 million.

