Zayn Malik's Sister's Wedding Halted By Police For Flouting COVID-19 Regulations

Former One Direction singer Zayn Malik’s sister’s wedding was halted by police for not following the COVID-19 regulations issued in the area. Moreover, the police officers issued fines to relatives of the singer as revealed by Mail Online in a recent report. The wedding took place at Zayn’s sister Saffa’s house in Bradford.

The media portal stated that it was the wedding ceremony of Zayn’s younger sister, Waliyha, 22. She was getting married to Junaid Khan, who is 24 years old. The police arrived at around 6 pm after being called by the neighbours.

Reportedly, the West Yorkshire police confirmed that a number of other people were issued with fixed penalty notices. Reportedly, the couple was having a traditional Islamic ceremony in a marquee that was erected in Saffa’s back garden and the wedding reception was followed at the same location. A report in the media portal suggests that the wedding was attended by 40 guests.

Reportedly, the city is currently in Tier 3 of COVID lockdown rules where wedding ceremonies can be performed in the city, but wedding receptions are not allowed. The wedding ceremony can be attended by only 15 people as per the regulations in the city to prevent the spread of Coronavirus amidst the pandemic. The media portal revealed that the police asked the guests to go home and warned them that if they returned, they would be issued even bigger fines.

A report in the media portal suggests that the wedding was not attended by the bride’s father and Zayn himself. The wedding location, Saffa’s house was only 100 meters await from Zayn’s parent’s home.

However, Walihya’s father refused to attend the ceremony as he was against the marriage. Reportedly, even Zayn was not seen in the snaps from the ceremony, but it is speculated that the singer would not attend the wedding due to work commitments. Zayn’s mother Tricia singlehandedly took care of all the arrangements for her daughter’s wedding, reveals the media portal.

